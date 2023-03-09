spotlight Man stabbed near San Jose high school; investigation underway By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The victim was taken to a hospital with what was determined to be a non-life threatening injury. Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was stabbed near Yerba Buena High School in San Jose on Thursday, and police were investigating the circumstances of the crime.The stabbing occurred just after 2:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue, near the high school which is located at 1855 Lucretia Ave., the San Jose Police Department reported. Units are currently investigating a stabbing incident in the 1800 block of Lucretia Av. One adult male with a NON-life threatening injury was transported to a local hospital. Unknown suspect/s or motive at this time. TOC: 2:21 PM pic.twitter.com/BsKhfueDmQ — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 9, 2023 The victim was taken to a hospital with what was determined to be a non-life threatening injury.Police reported a motive for the stabbing had yet to be determined, and an investigation was ongoing."Officers are still on scene, at this time we are still investigating whether or not this involves Yerba Buena High School students," the SJPD said. @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sjpd San Jose Police Department Stab Stabbing Knife High School Crime Yerba Buena High School Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like At least 4 killed in Oakland shootings over weekend Police investigated at least six separate shootings that left several people dead or injured, according to the Oakland Police Department SFPD announces arrests in Mission District scooter assault The suspects – both identified as 17-year-old girls – allegedly approached the couple from behind and began yelling at them before the assault Man killed, suspect at large in fatal shooting near Pier 5 The incident occurred Monday morning just before 1 a.m. Oakland teen arrested in connection with shooting homicide The shooting occurred on Jan. 30 in the area of 167th Avenue and East 14th Street, near Edendale Park in Ashland Bag of cash stolen from security car in Union Square; investigation underway Two victims said they left their security vehicle and noticed at least one bag of money had been stolen when they returned OPD makes arrest in hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man The incident occurred Feb. 19, just after 7 a.m. Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Man stabbed near San Jose high school; investigation underway Updated 2 hrs ago Here are the projected SF rain totals for this weekend's atmospheric river Updated 5 hrs ago Here's which SF parks are closing due to atmospheric river Updated 7 hrs ago Suspects arrested in Tenderloin stabbing Updated 5 hrs ago Our Partners Tips on driving In winter weather and dangerous conditions Why Silicon Valley Bank’s stock plummeted 60% Updated 6 hrs ago SF offering free sandbags (again) ahead of incoming deluge Updated 8 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco