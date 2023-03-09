States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities

The victim was taken to a hospital with what was determined to be a non-life threatening injury.

A man was stabbed near Yerba Buena High School in San Jose on Thursday, and police were investigating the circumstances of the crime.

The stabbing occurred just after 2:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue, near the high school which is located at 1855 Lucretia Ave., the San Jose Police Department reported.

