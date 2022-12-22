The San Francisco Police Department on Thursday announced investigators are searching for suspects who shot a man and attempted to run him over during an attempted carjacking in the Oceanview area.
Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to Ocean View Park in the area of Montana Street and Capitol Avenue on reports of the shooting and found the man at the scene suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wounds, SFPD Officer Robert Rueca told The Examiner.
Paramedics were called to the scene and took the man to a hospital, Rueca said.
A preliminary investigation into the shooting revealed the man was walking to his car when he noticed "multiple subjects" tampering with his vehicle, according to San Francisco police.
"The victim believed that his vehicle was being stolen and he had a verbal argument with one of the suspects who he knew," Rueca said. "During this argument another subject pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the victim."
The victim was struck by gunfire and ran away into the park after he was shot, but the suspects chased after him in their own vehicle. The victim managed to hide in a building in the park, and the suspects fled the scene without managing to steal his vehicle.
A description and number of suspects involved in the crime was not released by the SFPD to avoid compromising an open and active investigation into the shooting and attempted carjacking, Rueca said.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the SFPD 415 575-4444.
