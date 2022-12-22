108178735-police-car-at-night-with-lights-on-gettyimages2

The man was in a dispute with the suspects just before the shooting erupted. The man fled after the gunshots, but the suspects attempted to chase after him.

 Getty Images

The San Francisco Police Department on Thursday announced investigators are searching for suspects who shot a man and attempted to run him over during an attempted carjacking in the Oceanview area.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to Ocean View Park in the area of Montana Street and Capitol Avenue on reports of the shooting and found the man at the scene suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wounds, SFPD Officer Robert Rueca told The Examiner.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like