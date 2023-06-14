A Stockton man who broke into a San Francisco home and held a resident at gunpoint while he robbed the house has been found guilty of burglary.
Travis Fields, 41, was convicted of first-degree residential burglary and auto burglary in connection with the September 2, 2021 hot prowl robbery — the term for a break-in or attempted break-in while a person is home — according to the San Francisco District Attorney's office.
Fields will be sentenced on July 5 and faces more than six years in prison.
Fields and two unidentified accomplices followed two people as they left their home in the 600 block of Paris Street in the Excelsior area and drove to a shopping center in South San Francisco, according to the district attorney's office.
After the two victims entered the shopping center, Fields and the other two robbers broke into the unattended vehicle and stole a garage opener. The three then traveled back to the Excelsior home and used the garage control to enter the residence.
The SFDA noted a third resident was inside the home when Fields and his two accomplices entered. The three robbers held the victim at gunpoint while they stole more than $30,000 worth of cash, jewelry and designer handbags before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Fields was arrested on October 27, 2021 in Stockton.
"Home invasions, particularly when residents are at home, are terrifying for victims and communities; with justice served, we must stay vigilant and continue working to protect public safety," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.