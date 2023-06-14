broken car window

Travis Fields, 41, and two accomplices broke into a car and stole a garage opener, which they used to access the victims' home.

 Adrian Grycuk | Wikimedia Commons

A Stockton man who broke into a San Francisco home and held a resident at gunpoint while he robbed the house has been found guilty of burglary.

Travis Fields, 41, was convicted of first-degree residential burglary and auto burglary in connection with the September 2, 2021 hot prowl robbery — the term for a break-in or attempted break-in while a person is home — according to the San Francisco District Attorney's office.

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags