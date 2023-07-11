One dead in Outer Sunset shooting on street corner

The man was detained by police at a memorial held at Alice Chalmers Playground three days after a fatal shooting injured four men in the area.

 Michael Barba/The Examiner

A San Francisco man faces three years in prison after he was convicted of bringing a loaded gun to a memorial honoring the victims of a fatal shooting.

A jury convicted Ari Liccardo on Tuesday of possessing a firearm as a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11.

