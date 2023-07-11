A San Francisco man faces three years in prison after he was convicted of bringing a loaded gun to a memorial honoring the victims of a fatal shooting.
A jury convicted Ari Liccardo on Tuesday of possessing a firearm as a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11.
Liccardo had a loaded gun stashed in his car's glove compartment when he parked directly in front of a memorial held last year at a San Francisco playground to commemorate two men who were killed there three days prior.
"The defendant’s decision endangered everyone in the area ... including people that were present to attend the memorial and people who were present at the public park and playground," said Assistant District Attorney Josiah Bournes following Liccardo's conviction. "I appreciate the jury’s service and careful consideration of the evidence."
Police arrested Liccardo on April 6, 2022 at the Alice Chalmers Playground during a memorial held in the wake of a fatal shooting on April 3.
San Francisco police officers patrolling the memorial spotted Liccardo, identifying him as someone on probation before searching him and his vehicle.
There, they found the gun. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said investigators later recovered a fingerprint belonging to Liccardo on the gun.
Kieran Carlson, a 20-year-old San Francisco resident, and Brandon Chase, a 22-year-old San Mateo resident, died of their injuries at a nearby hospital after the April 2022 playground shooting. Two other men were also injured.
The SFPD in March announced a $100,000 reward for help in solving the killings, and asking anyone with information to contact the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."