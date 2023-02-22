25773794_web1_210611-SFE-SARACEVIC_1

A man allegedly chased the victim through Mission Dolores Park while yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill her, according to the district attorney.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday that her office filed a hate crime charge against a 60-year-old man who allegedly threatened and chased a woman in Mission Dolores Park.

John Killops was arrested on Sunday and faces a felony charge of making criminal threats with an allegation that the incident was a hate crime, according to Jenkins' office.

