San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday that her office filed a hate crime charge against a 60-year-old man who allegedly threatened and chased a woman in Mission Dolores Park.
John Killops was arrested on Sunday and faces a felony charge of making criminal threats with an allegation that the incident was a hate crime, according to Jenkins' office.
Killops allegedly chased the woman – who the district attorney's office noted identifies as Black and Latina – through the park "while shouting racial epithets and threatening to kill the victim." The hate crime enhancements in the case were filed "because prosecutors have evidence that the crime was motivated by animus towards Black people."
"Unfortunately, there are people in San Francisco who harbor hate and animus towards others because of the color of their skin or who they are," Jenkins said. "No one should face threats, violence or discrimination because of who they are, period. Hate crimes have been a constant threat against a variety of communities in San Francisco, and we shall seek justice in this case and work to hold Mr. Killops accountable for his actions."
Killops is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, and he faces up to six years in state prison if convicted of making criminal threats and the hate crime allegation is found to be true.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by the district attorney's Vulnerable Victims Unit, which was established in September to oversee the prosecution of hate crimes, violence against elders and elder financial abuse.