The San Francisco Police Department announced on Saturday that a 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Sunset District fire that destroyed a residential building and killed a woman who lived there.
Darron Price, of San Francisco, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Friday and was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing narcotics and two counts of child endangerment in connection with the fatal fire, according to San Francisco police.
San Francisco Fire Department units were called about 9:25 a.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue following reports of an explosion and structure fire, and the blaze grew to three alarms within 20 minutes of the initial report.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene and the department initially ordered the whole block to evacuate, though fire officials later said residents living between 1700 and 1730 22nd Ave., as well as 1750 and 1800 22nd Ave., could shelter in place.
Firefighters contained the blaze by about 11:40 a.m. Thursday. One person suffered severe burns in the fire and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, while a firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Once the blaze was knocked down, authorities and search canines combed the wreckage of 1734 22nd Ave. for signs of a woman who lived in the building who had not been accounted for. The fire department confirmed Thursday evening that the woman was found dead inside the rubble, though her name was not released.
SFFD investigators searched the wreckage of the building and "determined that an active illegal narcotics manufacturing lab was in the residence," and police developed probable cause to arrest Price in connection with the fire and alleged narcotics lab.
Though an arrest has been made an investigation into the fire is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact San Francisco police at 415 575-4444.
A city-owned van transporting cylinders of evidence from the scene of the fire prompted hours-long closures of several BART platforms on Friday when the driver noticed a "hissing" sounds coming from the contents of the vehicle and pulled over near the Daly City transit station.