Fire investigators discovered evidence of a drug manufacturing lab at the residence, though the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.

 San Francisco Fire Department

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Saturday that a 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Sunset District fire that destroyed a residential building and killed a woman who lived there.

Darron Price, of San Francisco, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Friday and was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing narcotics and two counts of child endangerment in connection with the fatal fire, according to San Francisco police.

