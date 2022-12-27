tik tok hate crime

Police contacted the victims after the footage spread across the internet and subsequently launched a criminal investigation.

 arinekim/TikTok

A Colorado man was arrested for a hate crime on Monday after he was filmed in a viral TikTok video unleashing racist and homophobic slurs and insults at two Asian Americans inside an East Bay In-N-Out Burger on Christmas Eve.

The footage from Saturday begins with the two victims, identified by multiple outlets as Arine Kim and Elliott Ha, reacting to their order while sitting at a table at the San Ramon In-N-Out on San Ramon Valley Boulevard when a stranger interrupts them unprovoked and says, “Are you filming yourself eating? You’re a weird homosexuals.”

