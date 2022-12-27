A Colorado man was arrested for a hate crime on Monday after he was filmed in a viral TikTok video unleashing racist and homophobic slurs and insults at two Asian Americans inside an East Bay In-N-Out Burger on Christmas Eve.
The footage from Saturday begins with the two victims, identified by multiple outlets as Arine Kim and Elliott Ha, reacting to their order while sitting at a table at the San Ramon In-N-Out on San Ramon Valley Boulevard when a stranger interrupts them unprovoked and says, “Are you filming yourself eating? You’re a weird homosexuals.”
The man continues to verbally attack the two people with insults throughout the 2 minute and 48 second clip, including calling Ha, who is of Korean descent, “Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend,” and saying "I'm a slave master f****** f**.”
After the suspect left the restaurant, he stared at them from outside the window, which Kim later said continued for around 10 minutes.
As of Tuesday morning, the video, posted on Kim’s account, has garnered over 13 million views, 3 million likes, and 50,000 comments.
Police contacted the victims after the footage spread across the internet and subsequently launched a criminal investigation, authorities said in a release. Officers on Monday afternoon arrested Douglas Krah, 40, of Denver, Colo., and booked him at Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of committing a hate crime.
“The San Ramon Police Department strives to ensure everyone in our community feels safe and welcome,” San Ramon Police Lt. Tami Williams said. “We will continue to take swift and diligent legal action against acts of hate to to create an inclusive place for all to live, work and visit.”
In another video posted late Monday night following the arrest, Kim said the incident made them feel like “their lives were in danger.” She added that the man is also being arrested by Danville police for allegedly spitting and hurling racist remarks at a Filipino family. The Examiner reached out to the Danville Police Department for confirmation about the arrest and did not receive a response prior to publication.
Kim thanked the community for their support and added that strangers have sent her money on Venmo to pay for her next meal. She said the two of them returned to the same In-N-Out on Monday, and one of the customers “insisted” on paying for their food.
“I’m so grateful that I have this platform where I’m able to spread awareness about not only Asian hate but also the kinds of atrocities that minorities have to go through on a daily basis,” she said.
Data from the state released in June found that hate crimes against Asian Americans in California increased 177% in 2021, while San Francisco Police found that such crimes surged by 567% in The City last year.