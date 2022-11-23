A 32-year-old ex-employee was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a Palo Alto steakhouse during a drive-by shooting.
Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 4:25 p.m. on Monday to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at Stanford Shopping Center, located at 180 El Camino Real, on reports of the shooting and found that a large plate glass window near the restaurant’s front door had been struck by a bullet, according to a department statement.
The PAPD noted that the steakhouse was open for business at the time of the shooting, but no one inside or nearby was injured by the gunfire.
During an investigation, police found two handgun bullet casings on the east side of the 100 block of El Camino Real and made contact with a witness who reported seeing a suspect driving a black Chevorlet Camaro extending their hand outside the car window as the vehicle drove nortbound on El Camino Real directly in front of the steakhouse. The witness could not describe the suspect, however.
Police also located an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by a bullet while it was parked in front of the steakhouse, but again no injured victims were found or reported.
District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani pushed for the move to add extra units to the area after several high-profile robberies
PAPD investigators eventually identified Zachary Michael Ginsberg of San Jose as a suspect in the shooting and learned he was an ex-employee of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse who had allegedly sent threatening text messages to a former supervisor "as a result of an interpersonal conflict." Police also noted the supervisor who had received the texts was present at the steakhouse at the time of the shooting.
PAPD detectives located and arrested Ginsberg about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Augustine Drive in Santa Clara. Investigators also processed Ginsberg’s black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro for evidence at the location, and recovered a 9mm unregistered ghost gun at his home in the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle in San Jose.
Ginsberg was booked for attempted murder and shooting at an occuppied building, which are both felonies. He is being held without bail at the County of Santa Clara Main Jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Police believe Ginsberg acted alone in the alleged shooting, and there is no evidence that anyone else was in the vehicle during the crime. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413.
Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.