Z. Ginsberg booking photo

Suspect Zachary Michael Ginsberg allegedly sent a former supervisor threatening text messages prior to the shooting.

 Palo Alto Police Department

A 32-year-old ex-employee was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a Palo Alto steakhouse during a drive-by shooting.

Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 4:25 p.m. on Monday to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at Stanford Shopping Center, located at 180 El Camino Real, on reports of the shooting and found that a large plate glass window near the restaurant’s front door had been struck by a bullet, according to a department statement.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like