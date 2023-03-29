handcuffs-2

An investigation revealed at least five reports from victims who alleged the store employee "placed a clock inside the fitting room and constantly adjusted it throughout their fitting," leading the victims to become suspicious of the clock's purpose.

 By Bay City News

San Francisco police on Wednesday announced a Fillmore District clothing shop employee was arrested for allegedly recording women while they used the store's dressing room.

Police received a report from a victim in November that she went to the dry cleaning and tailoring establishment to have an article of clothing altered and was using the dressing room when she noticed a clock in the room, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

