An investigation revealed at least five reports from victims who alleged the store employee "placed a clock inside the fitting room and constantly adjusted it throughout their fitting," leading the victims to become suspicious of the clock's purpose.
San Francisco police on Wednesday announced a Fillmore District clothing shop employee was arrested for allegedly recording women while they used the store's dressing room.
Police received a report from a victim in November that she went to the dry cleaning and tailoring establishment to have an article of clothing altered and was using the dressing room when she noticed a clock in the room, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
"When she left the business, she discovered that the clock was possibly a discrete camera used for home security and reviews mentioned that other women had been harassed by a male employee," the SFPD reported. "This caused the victim to be concerned that other people had been secretly recorded including herself."
An investigation into the woman's report revealed five other victims had previously filed police reports detailing similar instances in which the suspect employee "placed a clock inside the fitting room and constantly adjusted it throughout their fitting," prompting the victims to become suspicious of the clock's purpose.
The SFPD further reported "all the victims expressed concern that the employee was requesting that they undress for their clothes to be altered while being recorded."
Investigators identified the employee as 31-year-old Andrew Hong of San Francisco, and he was arrested in the Oceanview neighborhood on Saturday. Police also "located and seized evidence" in connection with the investigation, though the nature of the evidence was not disclosed.
Hong was subsequently booked into jail on six misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, according to the SFPD.
An investigation into the alleged invasion of privacy at the store is ongoing, and anyone who may have been a victim or who has information was asked to contact the SFPD 415 575-4444.