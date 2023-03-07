Ambrose Jamari Ochola

Ambrose Jamari Ochola of Walnut Creek reportedly threatened two men, allegedly telling one to "go back to your country," according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

 Palo Alto Police Department

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime after allegedly threatening at least two people in Palo Alto.

Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 9:30 a.m. on Friday to the 200 block of University Avenue, about a block away from Palo Alto City Hall, on reports of "a possible brandishing of a knife" and made contact with a man who said the suspect approached him and threatened him with the weapon, according to a department statement.

