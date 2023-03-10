Palo Alto police on Friday announced a 26-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly attacking two bus drivers and attempting to carjack a woman.
Palo Alto Police Department units were called just before 4:50 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Quarry Road and Arboretum Road on a report of "a disturbance on board a SamTrans bus," which was later updated to include information that the suspect allegedly battered a driver, according to a department statement.
"Upon arrival, an officer from the Palo Alto Police Department observed the suspect on foot running onto the property... at 620 Sand Hill Road," police reported. "The officer detained the suspect in the driveway of that facility without incident."
Police reported the detained suspect – later identified as Joshua Downs – allegedly "displayed signs of being under the influence of narcotics and handed the officer a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine."
Police interviewed two transit drivers at the scene of the original report and learned Downs allegedly "forced open the doors of an out-of-service SamTrans bus" that was occupied by one of the drivers.
"Scared for her safety, the driver ordered [Downs] to leave the bus multiple times before he did," the PAPD reported. "She then got off the bus as well and flagged down a second SamTrans transit driver... for assistance."
Downs then allegedly spat in the face of the first driver, prompting the second to come to her aid. Downs allegedly lunged at the second driver and wrapped his arms around him, though the driver was able to shove Downs away.
As police moved to take Downs into custody following the interviews, he allegedly fled the scene on foot.
"Officers gave chase as the suspect ran back along Sand Hill Road," according to Palo Alto police. "In what police believe to be an attempt to carjack a vehicle to escape the scene, the suspect opened the passenger side door of a blue 2011 BMW sedan occupied by a woman in her fifties. The suspect entered the vehicle with the woman and grabbed the steering wheel, but without anywhere to go and with officers approaching, the suspect got out of the victim’s car and continued running."
Neither the woman nor the two bus drivers were physically injured in the events, according to the PAPD.
Ground units caught up to Downs at the Stanford Shopping Center and were able to take him into custody after a brief struggle. Police summoned paramedics to the scene after Downs' breathing "appeared to be labored," but he was medically cleared at the scene.
Police reported Downs "refused to provide his real name and gave multiple false names" during processing at a police station. He also claimed to have "medical issues with his heart," prompting police to again contact paramedics who took Downs to a hospital for evaluation.
Downs was medically cleared once more and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one felony count of carjacking and six misdemeanors stemming from the alleged battery and the subsequent attempt to flee police.