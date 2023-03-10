joshua downs booking photo

Joshua Downs, 26, allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and handed a detaining officer a pipe "commonly used to smoke methamphetamine."

 Palo Alto Police Department

Palo Alto police on Friday announced a 26-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly attacking two bus drivers and attempting to carjack a woman.

Palo Alto Police Department units were called just before 4:50 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Quarry Road and Arboretum Road on a report of "a disturbance on board a SamTrans bus," which was later updated to include information that the suspect allegedly battered a driver, according to a department statement.

