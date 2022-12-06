Isaac White-Carter, 20, was arrested at his residence located in the 25000 block of Spring Drive, near Spring Grove Park in Hayward. He allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, causing the woman to lose the use of her right eye.
Antioch police announced a 20-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting an employee at The Habit Burger Grill in November, causing the worker to lose an eye.
Isaac White-Carter was arrested for his role in the alleged assault about 10:30 a.m. on Monday at his residence located in the 25000 block of Spring Drive, near Spring Grove Park in Hayward, said Officer Ashley Crandell of the Antioch Police Department at a Monday evening press conference.
APD officers were called about 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 12 to The Habit Burger Grill located at 2430 Mahogany Way, near Interstate 4, on reports of the assault and learned that an employee "was punched in the face multiple times" after shielding a teenaged customer with an intellectual disability who was allegedly being bullied by White-Carter, according to a department statement.
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger Grill, intervened after she witnessed White-Carter and three others allegedly harassing the boy, according to a GoFundMe organized by Palomera's sister seeking assistance to pay the woman’s medical bills. Palomera reportedly told the four to stop bullying the boy and leave the restaurant.
"The man proceeded to make threats and he ended up physically assaulting her and then proceeding to flee in a Grey BMW SUV with (three) other individuals," according to the GoFundMe.
Palomera was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery following the alleged assault, and it was discovered she sustained irreversible injuries that cost her the use of her right eye, according to the GoFundMe and the APD.
APD detectives, working in cooperation with the United States Marshall Service, investigated the alleged assault and subsequently identified White-Carter as the suspect.
White-Carter was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of felony mayhem and aggravated assault stemming from the alleged incident at the fast food restaurant, according to the APD. APD Detective John Cox said at the press conference announcing the arrest that police were also investigating whether White-Carter made derogatory remarks against Hispanic people during the alleged assault, which could possibly lead to hate crime charges against White-Carter.
"Detectives will be presenting their case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office for prosecution," according to the APD.
Antioch Mayor Lamar A. Thorpe announced in the wake of the arrest that he has called for a special meeting to take place on Dec. 13th where officials will present Palomera with the key to the city "for her heroic efforts."
"Mayor Thorpe continues to warn that Antioch is not messing around, if you come to Antioch causing crime, you will be found, you will be arrested and you will face criminal prosecution," said Thorpe’s announcement.