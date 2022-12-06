White-Carter mugshot

Isaac White-Carter, 20, was arrested at his residence located in the 25000 block of Spring Drive, near Spring Grove Park in Hayward. He allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, causing the woman to lose the use of her right eye.

 Antioch Police Department

Antioch police announced a 20-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting an employee at The Habit Burger Grill in November, causing the worker to lose an eye.

Isaac White-Carter was arrested for his role in the alleged assault about 10:30 a.m. on Monday at his residence located in the 25000 block of Spring Drive, near Spring Grove Park in Hayward, said Officer Ashley Crandell of the Antioch Police Department at a Monday evening press conference.

