Marvin Suchite, 20, allegedly engaged in an argument with a family member, which escalated when he "raised a knife above his head and... made threatening comments," according to Mountain View police.

 S.F. Examiner

A man who allegedly threatened to stab a family member was arrested in Mountain View early Friday morning after barricading inside a residence for several hours.

Mountain View Police Department officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the apartment located in the 300 block of Escuela Avenue near Rengstorff Park after receiving reports from a caller who said a man threatened to stab a family member, according to a department statement.

