A man who allegedly threatened to stab a family member was arrested in Mountain View early Friday morning after barricading inside a residence for several hours.
Mountain View Police Department officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the apartment located in the 300 block of Escuela Avenue near Rengstorff Park after receiving reports from a caller who said a man threatened to stab a family member, according to a department statement.
Officers learned at the scene that 20-year-old Marvin Suchite had allegedly engaged in an argument with a family member, which escalated when Suchite "raised a knife above his head and... made threatening comments," according to Mountain View police.
The family member was able to evacuate the apartment after Suchite allegedly made the threats, though Suchite remained inside and refused to exit.
Countless trees are gone at a time when planting more is considered a climate solution
"A patrol officer specially trained in crisis intervention began speaking to Suchite and attempted to work with him to have him safely come out of the apartment," said Mountain View police. "As efforts to communicate continued, our Crisis Negotiations Team as well as partner agencies were called to assist as well, including our county’s Mobile Crisis Response Team."
Authorities attempted to negotiate a surrender with Suchite four about five hours, but he refused to exit the apartment. SWAT units that were on standby at the scene eventually entered the residence and took Suchite into custody without further incident.
No injuries were reported during the altercation or in the ensuing barricade, and police said investigators recovered the knife "that was reportedly used in the earlier dispute was also recovered."
Suchite was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest, according to Mountain View police. He is being held on $51,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.