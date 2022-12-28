cr-police-tape_-011

The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported, though three units at the apartment were damaged by smoke and flames.

 By Examiner Staff

A man armed with two knives was taken into custody for allegedly setting fire to a Pleasant Hill apartment building, police confirmed Wednesday.

Pleasant Hill Police Department units were called just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment building located in the 1400 block of Contra Costa Boulevard, near John F. Kennedy University, after receiving reports of smoke emanating from the building after an explosion was heard in the area, according to a department statement.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like