A man armed with two knives was taken into custody for allegedly setting fire to a Pleasant Hill apartment building, police confirmed Wednesday.
Pleasant Hill Police Department units were called just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment building located in the 1400 block of Contra Costa Boulevard, near John F. Kennedy University, after receiving reports of smoke emanating from the building after an explosion was heard in the area, according to a department statement.
Officers found one unit at the apartment completely engulfed in flames, prompting police to evacuate the building as responding firefighters doused the blaze.
The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported, though three units at the apartment were damaged by smoke and flames, according to the police department.
Police received several additional reports from witnesses who saw a man armed with two large knives limping away from the burning building. Officers managed to locate the man and attempted to detain him, but the man refused officers orders "and began self-inflicting knife wounds."
"A PHPD officer deployed less-than-lethal bean bag munitions on the subject and he was safely detained," the police department reported. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his self-inflicted, non-life threatening injuries.
Police determined the suspect – later identified as 58-year-old Marlon Perry – was the sole resident of the apartment unit in which the fire originated. He will be arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for arson once he has received treatment for his injuries, according to the PHPD.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact Pleasant Hill police at 925 288-4630.