St. Ignatius College Preparatory School has been slapped with a lawsuit alleging a popular former drama teacher at the school sexually assaulted several students over a period of decades.
The suit alleged Peter Devine, who had been a fixture of the school's drama and English departments for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2022, forcibly kissed a freshman student in the St. Ignatius school theater in 1996.
The lawsuit identified Devine, St. Ignatius College Preparatory School and the western arm of the Society of Jesus as defendants, and seeks "an amount that will fully and fairly compensate" the former student for the abuse he was allegedly subjected to. The suit also requested an order for St. Ignatius to identify all of its current and former staff — including priests and schoolteachers — that have been accused of child molestation.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed last week in San Francisco County Superior Court, the student met with Devine in 1996 to discuss the possibility of acting in school productions.
The student and Devine hugged after the meeting, and the lawsuit alleged Devine "prolonged the hug," then put his hands on the student's shoulders and said "We're men and men can kiss on the lips. Isn't that right?"
The lawsuit alleged Devine then "aggressively" kissed the student, who was "shocked" and "froze as the kiss continued."
Tim Hale, the attorney representing the former student, wrote in the lawsuit the alleged assault "deeply affected" his client, and the student spent the rest of his time at St. Ignatius doing everything he could to avoid Devine. However, the student was required to take a class taught by Devine, during the course of which he was allegedly subjected to "further touching and physical manipulation."
Hale said the student "has suffered, and continues to suffer, significant emotional and psychological issues as a result of the assault including a propensity for self-harm."
Ex // Top Stories
Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash
At least 20 blazes are burning near the state border
The film is Pakistani-born filmmaker Hassan Zee's celebration of the place that he has called home for the past 30 years
The lawsuit alleged the plaintiff was not the only former student to be abused by Devine.
Around 2006 to 2007, another faculty member at St. Ignatius allegedly saw Devine "pinning a male student against a wall" backstage at the school's theater. The lawsuit said Devine "immediately stepped away from the boy, appeared embarrassed and annoyed, and walked away" once he noticed he was being watched.
The suit said the faculty member told a second faculty member about the incident, who in turn reported Devine's actions to the school principal at the time. The principal later told the second faculty member that he "reached an agreement with Devine in which Devine was not allowed to go backstage."
"However, Devine refused to follow the agreement, and the administration did nothing to enforce it," Hale wrote in the lawsuit. "Instead, the administration left it to teachers to try and prevent Devine from being backstage with students."
The lawsuit also said a former teacher at St. Ignatius said that in September 2020, she "received a text or saw a post" from a former female student at the school who said three different St. Ignatius alums from different graduating classes alleged Devine had assaulted them.
The former teacher notified a current teacher, who then advised her to let the alumni come forward on their own and discouraged the former teacher from taking the matter further, according to the lawsuit.
There is no indication [the defendants] reported Devine to law enforcement, nor terminated or even disciplined him," Hale said. "In fact, Devine continued to go backstage with students until at least 2021, and remained a teacher until he retired in 2022."
The Examiner reached out to St. Ignatius College Preparatory School for comment on the lawsuit, but did not receive a response prior to publication.