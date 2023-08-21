classroom

 Marie-Lan Nguyen | Wikimedia Commons

St. Ignatius College Preparatory School has been slapped with a lawsuit alleging a popular former drama teacher at the school sexually assaulted several students over a period of decades.

The suit alleged Peter Devine, who had been a fixture of the school's drama and English departments for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2022, forcibly kissed a freshman student in the St. Ignatius school theater in 1996.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com