27639931_web1_211224-SFE-TLARRESTS_2

Opponents of the aggressive strategy say that it is likely to result in charges against friends and family members, not professional dealers.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins hopes the threat of a murder charge will make a fentanyl dealer think twice before selling the deadly drug on San Francisco’s streets.

Jenkins announced this week that, for the first time, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office would consider filing murder charges against a dealer whose supply could be linked to an overdose death.

