San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, seen at a town hall in August, announced her office will prosecute people caught carrying a pipe or small amount of drugs on the street.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

In another departure from her predecessor, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will begin prosecuting charges against people caught carrying a pipe or small amount of drugs on the street.

Jenkins announced Tuesday that after a person accumulates five charges for misdemeanor drug or paraphernalia possession, her office will bundle the charges and direct them to the Community Justice Center.

