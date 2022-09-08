In another departure from her predecessor, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will begin prosecuting charges against people caught carrying a pipe or small amount of drugs on the street.
Jenkins announced Tuesday that after a person accumulates five charges for misdemeanor drug or paraphernalia possession, her office will bundle the charges and direct them to the Community Justice Center.
The aim of the Community Justice Center is to link people to services, Jenkins’ office stressed.
“Helping substance users access treatment and services through the Community Justice Center will save lives,” Jenkins said in a statement. “When someone reaches five citations for public drug use, that is a clear signal that they are in a crisis and need support. Addressing substance use and addiction in our community requires an all-hands-on deck approach that includes the criminal justice system. We will continue our office’s laser focus on holding drug dealers accountable.”
Former District Attorney Chesa Boudin — who Jenkins helped oust as a leader of the recall campaign — declined to prosecute cases in which the only charge was a misdemeanor like drug paraphernalia possession.
Data shows that San Francisco police significantly ramped up citations for paraphernalia possession shortly after Boudin was recalled. But Jenkins initially declined to bring those charges to court as her office mulled a new policy.
In her short time in office since being appointed by Mayor London Breed in July, Jenkins has vowed to place accountability on drug dealers, while sparing those in throes of addiction from harsh punishment.
The number of drug paraphernalia citations issued by police spiked from 66 in May — the final full month before Boudin’s recall — to 306 in July, the month Jenkins was appointed. It dipped down to 227 in August, according to police data.
The surge in enforcement drew swift rebukes from some advocates and organizations, who argued it was at odds with the city’s policies on addiction treatment. The Examiner spoke with people who described police citing people for drug paraphernalia they received from a city-endorsed harm reduction program.
The new policy on lower-level drug crimes comes on the heels of Jenkins’ shift in the office’s approach to felony drug crimes. She announced in August that she would not allow those charged with possessing more than five grams of fentanyl to be referred to the Community Justice Center, and would consider requesting a defendant be held in jail until trial on a case-by-case basis.
The policy appears to be retroactive.
Jenkins is running this November to complete Boudin's term in office, which expires next year. She is facing criminal defense attorney John Hamasaki and civil rights attorney Joe Alioto Veronese in the election.
