In another undoing of the reforms made by her predecessor, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Tuesday a list of crimes for which her attorneys would seek to prosecute a juvenile as an adult.
Jenkins revealed her office may seek to charge a juvenile as an adult if they are accused of one of five crimes — murder, attempted murder, forcible sexual assault, kidnapping, torture and aggravated mayhem.
Recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin declined to ever seek to prosecute a person under 18 years old as an adult, which requires approval of a judge and carries the potential for far more severe penalties if a conviction is won.
The reversal was not unexpected.
A qualifying accusation does not necessarily mean Jenkins’ office will pursue charging the person as an adult. That decision will be made following consultation with a new group of officials dubbed the Juvenile Review Team, Jenkins explained.
The Juvenile Review Team will be made up of the chief of collaborative justice, the chief of victim services and the chief of the criminal division’s specialized crimes unit.
The policy is limited to 16- and 17-year-olds, and the crime of which they are accused must be considered “heinous.”
Boudin remained dedicated to his policy even in the face of criticism. In one case, the father of a 6-year-old who was shot and killed during fireworks in 2020 decried Boudin’s decision to charge a 17-year-old accused of his son’s killing as a juvenile, limiting his prison sentence.
Those committed to Boudin’s reforms argued that lengthy prison sentences for young people do not solve the underlying issues that led them to commit a crime and disproportionately impact people of color.
Jenkins acknowledged historical racial disparities in the way juveniles are charged as adults, and said, “We always want to begin with the presumption that our juveniles are fit to stay in juvenile court.”
“I also believe that it’s absolutely necessary as a District Attorney’s Office, however, to retain our discretion, because we have to make sure that the decisions that we make protect the public and promote a sense of justice in our communities and for our victims,” Jenkins said.
The goal of reducing racial disparities is a noble one, but Jenkins’ new policy introduces subjectivity and bias “baked into our legal system,” said Riya Saha Shah, an attorney and the senior managing director for the Juvenile Law Center.
Young Black and brown boys are more likely to be prosecuted and convicted in adult court, Shah said, and more likely to be subject to lengthy sentences. That means they’re more likely to carry a burdensome adult criminal record that inhibits opportunities for employment.
“If we’re really trying to create an opportunity for this young person, who is 16 or 17 years old, to benefit from the rehabilitative aspect of the system, locking them up in an adult facility for a seriously lengthy amount of time is not going to to anything for them other than really further the trauma they’ve already experienced, most likely, and create new trauma that will interfere with their ability to reenter society as adults,” she said.
Boudin’s policy was black-and-white, while Jenkins’ allows the office flexibility. She took the same approach to reopening the possibility of seeking pre-trial detention of some defendants, an approach with which Boudin had done away.
Jenkins noted that a juvenile’s sentence maxes out when they turn 25.
“If it was a situation where a 17-year-old goes into a classroom of kindergarteners and executes them, it’s not clear that by the age of 24, that we would have been able to successfully rehabilitate that person,” Jenkins said. “And so we want to leave open the discussion that that may not be enough time in certain circumstances.”
Under Jenkins’ watch, the office has yet to seek to charge a juvenile as an adult, but the new policy is just going into effect.
The policy was developed after a series of meetings with attorneys in her office and community members, Jenkins said.
“These are the people who represent those who have been most negatively impacted by the juvenile justice system in the United States. They are people who serve our juvenile offenders, and try to help with rehabilitating them,” Jenkins said.
The new policy was unveiled a week after Jenkins set a limit of five minor drug infractions before a person would be directed to the City’s Criminal Justice Center.
In both policies, Jenkins is taking a more stringent approach than that taken by Boudin, whom she helped oust as a leader of the recall campaign.