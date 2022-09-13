DA Jenkins Juvenile Crimes Presser

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks at a news conference, announcing a list of crimes for which juveniles may be charged as adults.

 Adam Shanks/The Examiner

In another undoing of the reforms made by her predecessor, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Tuesday a list of crimes for which her attorneys would seek to prosecute a juvenile as an adult.

Jenkins revealed her office may seek to charge a juvenile as an adult if they are accused of one of five crimes — murder, attempted murder, forcible sexual assault, kidnapping, torture and aggravated mayhem.

