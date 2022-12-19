Accusing Trump of Insurrection, Jan. 6 Committee Refers Him to the Justice Department

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its last public meeting in Washington on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The House committee is ending an 18-month investigation as it readies the approval of its final report and a vote on issuing criminal and ethics referrals against former President Donald Trump and his top allies.

 Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused former President Donald Trump on Monday of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress and one more federal crime as it referred him to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

The action, the first time in U.S. history that Congress has referred a former president for criminal prosecution, is the coda to the committee’s intense 18-month investigation into Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in a violent mob of the former president’s supporters laying siege to the Capitol.

