Three of the four family members who were convicted of running a human trafficking ring out of a Peninsula daycare center have been sentenced to multiple years in prison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday.
A San Mateo County Superior Court judge sentenced Joshua Gamos, 46, to nine years and eight months in a state prison; Carlina Gamos, 70, to five years and eight months; and Noel Gamos, 44, to five years.
A jury in July found the three individuals guilty of 38 human trafficking and labor-related crimes, with multiple enhancements and aggravating factors.
The charges — part of 59 levied by the state in September 2018 — included counts of human trafficking, grand theft of labor, workers’ compensation fraud, failure to file unemployment tax returns, and failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes. They stemmed from crimes committed during 2008 to 2018, while the family operated the trafficking ring from Rainbow Bright, an adult residential and child-care company in Pacifica, Daly City and South San Francisco.
The defendants were found guilty of trafficking Filipino immigrants and exploiting their labor at the daycare center under “dismal working conditions,” according to a release. Rainbow Bright employees were required to live and work in homes for hours “far exceeding a normal work day” and were forced to sleep on floors and garages. The Gamos family dissuaded the workers from quitting by threatening to turn them over to immigration authorities and confiscating their passports.
The defendants profited $500,000 from the scheme and acted “with intent to cause great bodily injury and with cruelty, viciousness, and callousness,” officials said.
“Today’s sentencing did not recognize the level of horror that the Rainbow Bright victims experienced at the hands of the Gamos Family,” Bonta said in a statement. “And after ten years of abuse and nearly five years of court proceedings, today’s sentencing only put them through more trauma. The victims showed resilience and courage throughout the proceedings. We stand with them and will continue our fight to protect all Californians from injustice — because all Californians deserve dignity and respect.”
A fourth defendant, Gerlen Gamos, also pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft in January and will be sentenced at a later date.