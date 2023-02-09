25628499_web1_210625-SFE-COURTS-GAVEL_1 (copy)

A jury in July found the three individuals guilty of 38 human trafficking and labor-related crimes, with multiple enhancements and aggravating factors.

Three of the four family members who were convicted of running a human trafficking ring out of a Peninsula daycare center have been sentenced to multiple years in prison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday.

A San Mateo County Superior Court judge sentenced Joshua Gamos, 46, to nine years and eight months in a state prison; Carlina Gamos, 70, to five years and eight months; and Noel Gamos, 44, to five years.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

