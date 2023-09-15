Most of the grant money would go to police, though San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office will receive at least $2 million to help fund prosecutors' efforts to "hold offenders accountable."
The grant will help the SFPD pay for "essential equipment" such as automated license plate readers and vehicles that will aid officers in their existing efforts against organized retail and catalytic converter theft. The award will also help fund the hiring and retention of additional department personnel, which the SFPD described as critical "in light of the department’s staffing shortages."
"Our officers will now have more resources to arrest people who victimize our city’s businesses," SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "We will also be expanding our efforts to dismantle the fencing operations that sell these stolen items."
Nearly 300 items were confiscated yesterday in the Mission, another successful operation addressing unpermitted vending & fencing of stolen goods by @publicworks, @SF_DPH, & supported by @SFPD. We're coordinating this multi-agency effort to help keep our streets safe and clean. pic.twitter.com/LiOhTr5IFy
Meanwhile, Jenkins' office will use its portion of the grant money to fund a dedicated assistant district attorney and a full-time district attorney investigator to prosecute retail theft crimes in The City, according to the mayor's office. The district attorney's office currently assigns retail theft cases to prosecutors in different units "depending on the nature and severity of the criminal conduct."
San Francisco's plan calls for 82,000 new units of housing by 2031. The City has only permitted 182 new units for construction this year
"This is critical support to help us expand on our efforts to tackle retail theft," Breed said. "Retail theft hurts both small and large businesses, and it’s dangerous and threatening for workers and residents."
District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, who has worked to deter retail theft in San Francisco and announced his bid for mayor in the 2024 election earlier this year, said the funds would be "game changing" in The City's ongoing efforts to curtail the crimes.
"San Francisco has been ground zero for organized retail theft where brazen robberies and related violence threaten our small businesses and residents," Safaí said. "These investments will curb the crime rings and restore confidence in safety for shoppers and workers."
The grant comes as part of a more than $267 million award dispersed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office to 55 cities throughout the state. The award — described by the governor's office as "the largest-ever single investment" in California history to fight retail theft — was granted unanimously by the Board of State and Community Corrections, and the fund will be distributed annually to participating cities over the next three years.
"Like many other cities, San Francisco is working diligently to effectively address rampant retail theft which harms our neighborhoods and local businesses," Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "Governor Newsom’s historic public safety investments will enable us to strengthen our existing efforts to prosecute those who commit these crimes, as well as develop strong cases against the fences and resellers that make these crimes lucrative so that they too will be held accountable and face consequences."