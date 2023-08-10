San Francisco police car

Police reports involving guns are down so far this year compared to 2022, but still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco police filed fewer reports involving guns through July than during the same time last year, according to city data.

But, coinciding with a national spike in gun violence in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, such incidents in The City have increased substantially since 2019.

