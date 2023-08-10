San Francisco police filed fewer reports involving guns through July than during the same time last year, according to city data.
But, coinciding with a national spike in gun violence in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, such incidents in The City have increased substantially since 2019.
The Examiner analyzed police reports from the first seven months of this year and the same span in the preceding five years. We tallied the number of cases involving firearms, some of which resulted in multiple charges. These included violent crimes, such as aggravated assaults, and others, such as possession.
In all, San Francisco police filed 1,075 such cases through July, down from 1,118 during the same period last year. That total, however, represents a slight increase over the first seven months of 2021 (1,037) and a dramatic rise in the number of incident reports during that time in 2019 (690), the last year before the pandemic.
Researchers have previously linked higher temperatures to increases in gun violence. San Francisco police have filed more incident reports involving guns in July than in June in four of the last six years.
Subsequent research has shown gun violence has increased since the pandemic.
A study published earlier this year in the Journal of Surgical Research found that gun violence increased in cities across the country after officials lifted pandemic restrictions, and previous research indicated gun violence rose while restrictions were in place around the U.S.
Kelly Drane, research director at the Giffords Law Center, told The Examiner that “the spike in gun homicides and shootings was likely attributable to many pandemic-related factors,” including the economic and social strain it caused as people spent more time at home. The Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd and the subsequent “breakdown in police-community trust” also likely played a role.
Amid that nationwide increase, local anxieties around gun violence and perceptions of rising crime were factors in San Francisco’s recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June 2022.
San Francisco recorded fewer gun- involved aggravated assaults, carjackings and general weapons offenses through July 2023 than it did in the first seven months of 2022, while commercial and street robberies rose. All of those categories are elevated over the last year before the pandemic.
Police are also currently investigating a trio of fatal shootings that occurred within a little more than a 24-hour span late last week: the death of a 22-year-old man in Visitacion Valley on Thursday night, the killing of a 37-year-old not far from the Powell Street BART station just after midnight Friday, and the death of an unidentified man in Bayview just after 11 p.m. that same day.
In all, The City had recorded 35 total homicides through Aug. 6, up from 29 during the same time last year and 30 the year prior, according to the San Francisco Police Department’s dashboard. San Francisco’s homicide rate is lower than that of many other big cities.