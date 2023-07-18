Federal prosecutors allege that a Southern California man used his San Francisco-based investment fund, and promises of investments in Tesla and electric vehicle companies, to swindle clients out of millions of dollars.
A federal grand jury indicted Joon Woo Kim, 57, on Tuesday, charging him with eight counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of making a false statement to a bank. He was arrested earlier that day in New Haven, Conn., where he appeared in court.
Kim created the M5 Doctors Fund, which prosecutors said he used from June 2015 to March 2022 to steal money from investors.
Between 2015 and July 2018, prosecutors said Kim transferred almost $4.8 million from the fund to a wholesale food distribution company that he owned and operated alongside his wife. He allegedly told investors that he would put their money in securities of Tesla and other electric vehicle companies, then told them after the transfer of almost all of the fund’s assets that he was still investing in said companies.
Separately, Kim allegedly defrauded Hanmi Bank by applying for two loans for his family business: a $1.3 million line of credit and a $3.2 million business loan. Each application allegedly contained false representations and promises to the bank.
If convicted, Kim faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 plus restitution for all eight counts of wire fraud, as well as 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine plus restitution for the three other charges. Kim will make his first San Francisco federal court appearance on July 28.