Joon Woo Kim told investors that he would put their money in securities of Tesla and other electric vehicle companies. 

Federal prosecutors allege that a Southern California man used his San Francisco-based investment fund, and promises of investments in Tesla and electric vehicle companies, to swindle clients out of millions of dollars.

A federal grand jury indicted Joon Woo Kim, 57, on Tuesday, charging him with eight counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of making a false statement to a bank. He was arrested earlier that day in New Haven, Conn., where he appeared in court.

