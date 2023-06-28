Shirelle Cobbs remembers how devastated she was when she found out that Antioch police officers brutalized her son more than two years ago.
She learned the extent of the beating just this year when a series of racist, homophobic and sexist text messages sent to 45 officers became public as part of a civil rights investigation into the East Bay police department.
"My son told me when he got arrested that they put on gloves, and they hurt him real bad," she said. "I'm always worried, so he probably didn't want to put a lot of stress on me, so he didn't tell me details."
Her son, Trent Allen, is one of a half-dozen people currently suing the city and its police force for these actions.
As the case continues, Cobbs has witnessed firsthand how tight-lipped police departments can be when disclosing crucial information related to misconduct or further abuse.
She's still waiting to know the names of the men who hurt her son.
"They need to take accountability for what they've done," she said. "Because if they keep sweeping this under the rug, then a lot of officers are going to think it's okay."
"They don't want to disclose all the evidence that they have," she added.
Cobbs is one of many in the San Francisco Bay Area and across California who are victims of police violence, or whose loved ones are. The justice process for the cases can be slow, and it could become even more complicated if a new state proposal is included in the state budget later this week.
Nearly two years ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 2, which created a statewide decertification process for law enforcement officers found to have committed various types of misconduct, including physical abuse, sexual assault and abuse of power.
The bill emphasized increasing transparency in these investigations, which are managed by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).
"Part of their obligation is, in fact, transparency. They hold the officers accountable," said Carmen-Nicole Cox, the director of government affairs at ACLU California Action. "They do it in a transparent manner, which is in records and hearings, and then we get to hold them accountable."
Now, lawmakers are considering a "trailer bill" in this year's state budget proposal to dismantle this provision of SB 2, essentially ending the commission's obligation to disclose police misconduct records that they accumulate during investigations into departments around the state, including San Francisco's.
Key provision hangs in the balance
Newsom's office has asserted that the move, according to Cox, is a money-saving measure. The state faces a $31.5 billion deficit this year, leading many agencies — like BART, Caltrain and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency — to fear funding decreases amid their own budget shortfalls.
POST has said it currently doesn't have the resources to continue the process of public disclosure, but Cox doesn't buy their reasoning.
"They have funded positions that are vacant because they haven't been able to fill them," she said. "Well, then why don't we just take those dollars? And use those dollars to hire someone to do this work."
Newsom's office didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.
The ACLU first heard about the trailer bill at the beginning of May, learning from the governor's team that the trailer was a high priority for Newsom.
Working with the First Amendment Coalition, Cox and her colleagues proposed a counter to the trailer bill "that would preserve the transparency that SB 2 intentionally injected into a process that is overseen entirely by law enforcement."
The latter proposal would "create a more streamlined approach" where a department analyst could "simply review, redact and publish those documents to your website."
"That apparently was not well received," Cox added.
'A significant setback'
When her team met with Newsom's office to discuss their idea of "affirmative disclosure," they were told that it was unfair to expect POST to produce all these records when it should be the responsibility of local agencies.
If the trailer bill moves forward, public disclosure would be handed over to the local agencies where the officers under investigation are employed.
This is a backward move in the battle for police accountability, according to veteran civil rights attorney John Burris.
"A lot of efforts were made to get that decertification in SB 2 and now for the governor to undermine that is a significant setback," he said.
Burris has tried some of the most prominent police misconduct lawsuits in the Bay Area in his four decades of practice, including the $400,000 suit The City settled with the mother of Mario Woods in 2019. Five San Francisco police officers shot and killed Woods in 2015.
He said the two years since SB 2 passed haven't been long enough to determine if the law has truly led to greater transparency. According to Burris, "there have been some inconsistencies," but eliminating the state's role would be moving backward.
"Now we'll go back and it will be up to local jurisdictions, but the challenge will be for lawyers to figure it out and have to go through each case to figure out what officer has been decertified," he said. "And that information doesn't necessarily get transported, transferred or communicated to another city."
Burris, who is representing Cobbs' son and the other plaintiffs in the Antioch case, speculated that without POST disclosure, another California department hiring an officer from Antioch wouldn't necessarily know about their past.
"It has long-term, negative ramifications, perhaps allowing officers who have committed bad acts to go under the radar and get other jobs and therefore create more harm to others," he said.
Families seeking justice and closure would be negatively affected, too, according to their advocates.
James Burch, the policy director of the Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project, said the families his police accountability organization represents would "have no way of what's going on." The trailer bill's impact on their dozens of clients, and their finances, would be dramatic.
"A number of our families were given obscene financial demands in order to receive the records," he said, more than $500 at a time. "Unbelievable sums of money and these departments have a practice of denying and delaying."
Cobbs said the process is not only frustrating, but that it's disheartening to think that the officers responsible for her son's injuries might not face accountability.
"They committed a crime, they should be in jail right now," she said. "They shouldn't be getting a pension or anything, because if it was a Black or brown person or if it was the other way around, they would have been in jail and everything would have been exposed."
What's next in Sacramento
The trailer bills — known as AB 134 and SB 134 in the lower and upper chamber, respectively — were introduced over the weekend as part of the state budget package, and need to pass both chambers before heading to Newsom's desk for signature.
A majority of the language was intact in the version lawmakers in both chambers read on Monday, except for a few key elements.
POST's exemption is now temporary, but the commission would have to comply with public records requests until Jan. 1, 2027. Officials would also not be required to give up local law enforcement agencies' records as part of a Public Records Act request, according to a person familiar with the legislation.
They would, however, have to reply to the request and direct the sender to the local agencies who have the records. Those agencies would have to fulfill the request. Finally, any reference that POST creates during its investigations, adjudications and hearings must be made available.
Since the trailer bill was first introduced, advocates and groups have banded together to form the "Protect SB 2 Coalition" to argue for the original bill's preservation.
The ACLU's Cox, who was present during public comment at the Assembly and Senate Budget Committee hearings on Monday, told The Examiner that the changes to SB 134 represent a step forward.
"Still, the Protect SB 2 coalition knows that more work needs to be done right away or else the goals of SB 2 will not be achieved," said Cox.
"Instead, the community will remain in the dark about the serious misconduct of badge-wearing, gun-carrying officers," she added. "We hope to find champions in this body to help us keep SB 2 intact, which includes ensuring POST is not excluded from responding to PRA requests related to records of sustained serious police misconduct."