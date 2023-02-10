180830-SFE-M-shutterstock_SNAP

CalFresh provides nutrition assistance to 50,000 low-income San Francisco residents.

 Joshua Sabatini, SF Examiner

In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn.

Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS.

