In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn.
Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS.
In the first few weeks of every month between July 2021 and September 2022, cyber-thieves managed to drain $34.4 million from the accounts of thousands of aid recipients, by the California Department of Social Services' count. That figure includes both cash aid from the state and food stamps from the federal program SNAP, or CalFresh.
In Southern California, the Los Angeles Times reported that benefits theft has increased more than 20-fold in the last year. People on EBT or Calfresh in LA County have lost a record $3 million in benefits in the month of January alone.
It's up in San Francisco too, said Thea Hillman, spokesperson for San Francisco's Human Services Agency. SFHSA told the Examiner that the department's caseload, as well as an estimate as to how much funding has been stolen, is forthcoming.
LA County District Attorney George Gascon charged 16 people with fraud in September, and authorities apprehended two suspects on Wednesday who were swiping dozens of cloned EBT cards at an ATM in a Los Angeles suburb. But curbing fraud is not always as straightforward as catching someone walking away from a bank with a sack of stolen cash.
Many EBT cards still run on a swipe-card system using a magnetic stripe, which is notoriously susceptible to skimming. None of the data in the stripe is encrypted, which means any time someone must swipe their EBT card, they risk sharing sensitive information — like their account numbers and identity. This allows thieves to remotely attack victims, which is much harder to trace.
The state does offer recourse to people who have been defrauded by scams, but a resolution can take months, and many can't wait that long.
Joe Molica, a spokesperson for the SFHSA, said the county has a list of common scam practices that it updates regularly, as does the state Social Services department. Molica recommends people enrolled in EBT in The City stay vigilant.
"We take the state’s lead and they have created some good materials," he said. "We have been putting out info on our social media channels to help inform San Franciscans about scams and how to protect themselves."
Here are some ways those on EBT and CalFresh can stay safe from scams.
Always keep your PIN and EBT card numbers secret.
"Text messages have been used to get illegal access to other people's benefits. The SFHSA will never contact you to request this information," said Molica. "If you recieve a text, phone call or email asking for your personal EBT information, call customer service."
Most phishing scams are designed to upset you. Think twice before taking any action.
"Stay skeptical, because most often it’s a trap," said Molica.
Do not respond to any EBT-related texts or click any links from strange contacts. If it seems legitimate, call customer service to confirm it's a real message.
Some common scams include:
Messages saying that your EBT card has been locked.
Fake "protection plans" or insurance offers for new card holders. The scam artist impersonates the state agency to collect your information.
"Concerned citizens" asking about card security. Often the message is accompanied by a convincing customer helpline phone number. The cardholder is then prompted to provide their account information.
Stick to indoor ATMs when you can.
"ATMs located outside are easier for thieves to tamper with," said Molica. "For example, thieves may have installed cameras on the machine to capture your PIN as you're typing it in. Use your other hand to cover the keypad."
