Members of the Hells Angels at a campground in Spearfish, S.D., July 28, 2012. Two presidents of Hells Angels charters, including Sonoma County's, were convicted for their roles in the killing and beating of Bay Area members.  

A federal jury convicted two high-ranking Hells Angels of racketeering conspiracy, murder conspiracy and a slew of related charges in schemes connected to one of the notorious motorcycle club's Bay Area chapters. 

Christopher Ranieri could spend life in prison after a jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit murder in the aid of racketeering and participating in a racketeering conspiracy. Federal prosecutors said Ranieri devised a plan to murder a Sonoma County Hells Angel who allegedly threatened to kill a Boston-area member at a New Hampshire motorcycle event. 

