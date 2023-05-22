Members of the Hells Angels at a campground in Spearfish, S.D., July 28, 2012. Two presidents of Hells Angels charters, including Sonoma County's, were convicted for their roles in the killing and beating of Bay Area members.
A federal jury convicted two high-ranking Hells Angels of racketeering conspiracy, murder conspiracy and a slew of related charges in schemes connected to one of the notorious motorcycle club's Bay Area chapters.
Christopher Ranieri could spend life in prison after a jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit murder in the aid of racketeering and participating in a racketeering conspiracy. Federal prosecutors said Ranieri devised a plan to murder a Sonoma County Hells Angel who allegedly threatened to kill a Boston-area member at a New Hampshire motorcycle event.
Raymond Foakes, former president of the club's Sonoma charter, faces up to 60 years after he was convicted of participating in a racketeering conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon in the aid of racketeering and witness intimidation after prosecutors alleged that he beat a Sonoma County member who had an affair with his then-common-law wife. Foakes also sexually assaulted that member's wife while he was being beaten, according to prosecutors.
"Foakes and Ranieri followed a malicious code of conduct that permitted — and sometimes encouraged — the beating, maiming and even killing of anyone who dared to cross their criminal enterprise,” Ismail Ramsey, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, said in a statement.
Foakes and Ranieri's jury convictions are the fourth and fifth, respectively, stemming from a 2017 federal indictment charging 11 members and associates of the Sonoma County Hells Angels chapter engaging in what the U.S. Department of Justice called "a broad swath of criminal activity."
The three Hells Angels convicted last year "lured" Silva to the Fresno Hells Angels clubhouse in July 2014, and one shot him in the back of the head. Prosecutors said Silva's body was taken to a local crematory and his truck set on fire, while Ranieri ultimately celebrated Silva's killing at a Fresno party.
In a separate instance, Foakes directed and participated in an hourslong beating of an unnamed Sonoma County Hells Angel who had an affair with Foakes' former partner. The beating served to expel the member from the Hells Angels, according to prosecutors, and Foakes hit him with a baseball bat.
While other Hells Angels beat the man, Foakes sexually assaulted his wife, threatening her to do as he said and not report him to the authorities.