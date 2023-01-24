The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday morning press conference that Chunli Zhao, 66, legally purchased and owned the semi-automatic handgun he allegedly used to shoot eight people at two different locations in Half Moon Bay on Monday.
Authorities believe the man who killed seven people and injured another in Monday's Half Moon Bay shootings was a coworker of each of the victims.
San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the victims were "a mixture of Hispanic and Asian" adults, all of whom "may have been co-workers" with Zhao. Seven of the victims are men, and one is a woman.
"As some of these victims were members of our migrant community, this represents a unique challenge when it comes to notifications and identifications of next of kin," she said. "All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence."
Zhao worked at Mountain Mushroom Farm at 12761 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay, the location in which four people died of gunshot wounds. A fifth person was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, who Corpus said Tuesday was in stable condition.
Zhao also allegedly shot three people at a trucking business on the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South. He was arrested after sheriff's officials found him in the parking lot of a department substation.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Zhao will be arraigned on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors will determine charges after the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office submits the case later on Tuesday.
Wagstaffe said the charges will "obviously" involve the seven homicides.
"Cases like this, we've never had one in this county, of this many deaths at ... one time," Wagstaffe said, adding that the case "has a long road to travel."
Tuesday's shooting followed another mass shooting in which a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park, a Los Angeles suburb. He later died by suicide.