Limited access to mental health resources, especially among seniors, plus a changing attitude toward guns following increased violence against Asian Americans, may have played a role in the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, community leaders say.
According to research published by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, AAPI-identifying individuals have the lowest help-seeking rate among all racial groups. About one in five AAPI adults with a mental illness has received treatments as of 2019.
The two separate mass shootings in the space of three days cast a somber shadow over Lunar New Year celebrations. Traditionally a time for families to reunite, for cultural foods to be shared, and for fireworks to pop all night in Chinatown, the tragedies have now brought the Asian American community together in a moment of reflection.
At a dance hall in Monterey Park (Los Angeles County), 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran fired 42 rounds of ammunition from a high-capacity handgun, killing 11 people between the age of 50 and 80 years old and injuring nine others. Less than two days later, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao opened fire at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, killing seven co-workers in what investigators are now calling “workplace violence.”
“The AAPI community has been under a lot of stress during the pandemic, both in terms of tackling the actual disease, and dealing with the discrimination that came with it,” said San Francisco District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents an area that includes a high percentage of Asians. “It is time we break the myth of the model minority, and examine the needs of this community without being seen as a monolith, in terms of addressing poverty, mental and physical health.”
Despite motivations that remain unclear in both cases as investigations continue, signs of emotional distress were present in both suspects before the shootings took place.
According to the Hemet police, Tran had showed up at the Hemet Police Department lobby twice in January. He told the police that his family had tried to poison him 10 to 20 years ago and made additional allegations of fraud and theft.
Based on court records, Zhao had previously made severe threats against co-workers at other jobs within the Bay Area, and a restraining order was filed against him by a former roommate who allegedly faced death threats from him.
“It’s both a cultural and a language barrier when it comes to mental health,” said Alan Wong, president of the Board of Trustees of the San Francisco City College District, who has successfully pushed for two Cantonese certificates at City College. “Culturally we are taught to just grind through no matter what we are feeling, and in terms of language, when our hospitals and nonprofits try to hire bilingual workers, they couldn’t find any.”
Based on San Francisco’s language diversity data, there are also around 120,000 AAPI individuals who have limited English proficiency. A significant number of Asian elderly exclusively speak Cantonese or Toisanese, which further limits their ability to communicate and access care.
Chan pointed out that due to the skyrocketing of anti-Asian violence since 2020, an opportunity might have come for inflammatory language and misinformation to seep into the AAPI community. She believes that in the past, the AAPI community perceived guns as tools for violence and therefore in general did not tolerate that. But due to fears for their security, the conversation about gun ownership has opened up, as more Asians are considering owning firearms for self defense in recent years.
“We have to question ourselves and ask where we want to head towards as a community,” said Chan, “Will arming ourselves truly make us safer, or can we all be united on gun reform to truly curb the root of gun violence for the long haul?”
