Carmignani altercation with unhoused man

A still taken from video released by the public defender’s office allegedly shows Don Carmignani approaching Garret Doty with pepper spray before an altercation ensued.

 San Francisco Public Defender’s Office

Garret Doty, the man who allegedly attacked former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani with a metal pipe in April, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

He will stand trial beginning Sept. 8. 

