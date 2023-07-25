Doty appeared in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday alongside his attorney, public defender Kleigh Hathaway, who entered the plea on his behalf.
Hathaway and lawyers from the San Francisco District Attorney's office, who were also at the arraignment, will meet for a pretrial conference on Aug. 22 — which is generally where the prosecution and defense share information and evidence and discuss the possibility of reaching a settlement.
The charges — which include assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury — stem from when Doty allegedly beat Carmignani multiple times with a metal pole outside Carmignani's mother's Marina district home in April. Carmignani suffered a fractured skull and jaw.
Doty's lawyers also released a video which showed Carmignani, moments before the altercation, approaching Doty with what the office alleged was a can of pepper spray he later doused him with.
Carmignani's attorneys previously said that District Attorney Brooke Jenkins informed them she would dismiss the charges and was considering pressing charges against Carmignani instead. But Jenkins refuted those claims and has continued with the prosecution against Doty.
Carmignani has not been charged with a crime.
A judge released Doty from custody earlier this month on the condition that he stay away from Carmignani, the small area in the Marina district where the alleged attack, and attend anger management, among other orders.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Business Times reported this week that Carmignani is opening an Italian restaurant at 214 California St. in the Financial District. It's unclear when the restaurant is slated to open.