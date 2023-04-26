The former San Francisco fire commissioner beaten with a metal pole earlier this month faces new allegations of "terrorizing" unhoused people.
The lawyer for the man accused of beating Don Carmignani claims that new evidence links Carmignani with a series of incidents in which he sprayed bear mace on homeless people in the Marina district over the last two years.
Garrett Doty, 24, faces aggravated battery and assault charges after he allegedly attacked Carmignani, 53, outside Carmignani's mother’s home at Magnolia and Laguna streets on April 5. Carmignani suffered a fractured skull and jaw, which required emergency surgery and 51 stitches.
But the public defender representing Doty, Kleigh Hathaway, according to multiple reports, said during his preliminary hearing on Wednesday that San Francisco police filed eight reports about a man, matching Carmignani’s description, spraying homeless people with bear mace in separate incidents from Nov. 2021 to Jan. 2023.
He allegedly told his victims: “get the f— out of my town” and “you don’t belong here.”
The San Francisco Standard obtained a video showing the man whom Hathaway alleges to be Carmignani spraying a homeless person during one such incident.
Hathaway previously alleged that Doty attacked Carmignani in self-defense after the former fire commissioner pepper-sprayed him.
Ex // Top Stories
This season of San Francisco's oldest outdoor music festival features free performances by Santigold and The Flaming Lips, as well as other musicians
How have you felt The City has treated you?
The Grammy Award-winning multi-genre artist returns to The City in August as part of the "Summer '23" tour, a 42-date excursion across the U.S.
Carmignani was not named in the reports, but Hathaway said a police inspector included them in Doty’s case file because they were “possibly related to the incident.” She added that Carmignani had a can of bear spray at the time he was attacked by Doty.
The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for Thursday morning, according to multiple media outlets that reported on the proceedings.
It’s unclear whether District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will continue to press charges. In a statement late Tuesday night, Carmignani’s lawyers said that they were informed by Jenkins’ office that the charges against Carmignani would be dropped and she would instead pursue litigation against Carmignani for allegedly discharging pepper spray on Doty and provoking the assault.
During the hearing, Jenkins’ office reportedly asked Superior Court Judge Loretta M. Giorgi for another day for them to make their case. Assistant District Attorney Michele Brass said that Carmignani, a “necessary witness in this matter,” has not provided an interview, citing his medical condition. But Doty’s attorney pointed out that Carmignani on Tuesday conducted a TV interview with KPIX.
"That is disturbing, if he is able to make a press appearance but not a lawful court appearance," Giorgi said.
Meanwhile Carmignani’s family claims that authorities never tried to interview the former fire commissioner, who was appointed in 2013 and lasted just four months after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and making criminal threats to his wife. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to a fine, probation, counseling, and the surrender of several firearms, according to SF Weekly.
The Examiner reached out to both Jenkins’ office and the San Francisco public defender for comment, and did not receive a response prior to publication.