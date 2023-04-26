24129720_web1_Gavel_1

Garrett Doty, 24, faces aggravated battery and assault charges after he allegedly attacked Carmignani, 53, outside Carmignani's mother’s home at Magnolia and Laguna streets on April 5.

The former San Francisco fire commissioner beaten with a metal pole earlier this month faces new allegations of "terrorizing" unhoused people.

The lawyer for the man accused of beating Don Carmignani claims that new evidence links Carmignani with a series of incidents in which he sprayed bear mace on homeless people in the Marina district over the last two years.

