Carmignani altercation with unhoused man

A video of the altercation released by the public defender’s office shows Carmignani approaching Doty with pepper spray and an argument ensuing.

 

 San Francisco Public Defender's Office

The San Francisco public defender’s office is urging District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to drop the charges against Garret Doty, an unhoused man accused of beating former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani with a metal pipe earlier this month, according to a release on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before Doty’s attorneys' announcement, Jenkins released a statement saying her office “has not dismissed the charges,” contrary to what Carmignani's lawyers said, and that “we will do everything in our power, and as allowed by law, to ensure Mr. Doty faces consequences for this violent attack.”

