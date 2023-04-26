The San Francisco public defender’s office is urging District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to drop the charges against Garret Doty, an unhoused man accused of beating former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani with a metal pipe earlier this month, according to a release on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before Doty’s attorneys' announcement, Jenkins released a statement saying her office “has not dismissed the charges,” contrary to what Carmignani's lawyers said, and that “we will do everything in our power, and as allowed by law, to ensure Mr. Doty faces consequences for this violent attack.”
Doty's lawyers claimed that “new evidence” turned into their office on Tuesday indicated that Carmignani “instigated the altercation with Doty” by bear spraying him near the intersection of Laguna and Magnolia streets. A video of the incident released by the public defender’s office shows Carmignani approaching Doty with spray and an argument ensuing.
A third party witness told police that “she heard Carmignani threaten to stab and kill Doty if he did not leave the area. Doty responded to Carmignani in self defense,” the public defender’s office said.
In addition to that attack, a man is accused of bear spraying unhoused individuals in seven other instances, spanning from Nov. 6, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2023. The identity of the assailant has not been confirmed, but the public defender's office claimed “the prosecution indicated that it may be Carmignani and therefore relevant or exculpatory to the prosecution of Doty.”
The public defender's office published a video of the first incident from November, 2021. A man is seen walking down the sidewalk and spraying a homeless person lying on the ground.
In another incident from January, the same man is accused of both bear spraying two unhoused people and taking one of the vitcim's wallet, cell phone and earings, as well as picking up their dog and throwing it to the ground.
Jenkins said that she is still pursuing the charges against Doty, which include assault and aggravated battery, disputing Carmignani’s lawyers' claims on Tuesday that the prosecutor informed them the charges would be dropped.
A preliminary hearing for Doty’s case was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but, at the prosecutors’ request, was pushed to 9 a.m. on Thursday to ensure that Carmignani was able to testify.
The former fire commissioner has not interviewed with police, despite multiple requests, Jenkins said. Carmignani has been subpoenaed to appear in court on Thursday.
However, he did conduct a TV interview with KPIX on Tuesday.
“We are hopeful that he is available to testify in open court, as he has now given an on camera media interview about the attack from his recollection,” Jenkins said.
If he does not appear, the court, by law, must release Doty from custody.