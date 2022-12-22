Palo Alto police on Thursday sought the public's help to identify and locate four juvenile suspects who stole cash and several cartons of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven store.
Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday to the convenience store located at 708 Colorado Ave., near Hoover Park, on reports of the robbery and made contact with a clerk at the store, according to a department statement.
The clerk told responding officers the four suspects walked into the store and attempted to enter the cashier's area. The clerk attempted to block the suspects' entry, but one of them " pushed him back towards the cash register and threatened to beat him up if he did not cooperate."
The clerk opened the cash register after he was threatened, and the robbers took money and several cartons of cigarettes before running from the store and fleeing the scene in a vehicle that was parked on Colorado Avenue.
The clerk was not injured in the robbery.
Palo Alto police described the four suspects as juvenile males, "none older than 15 years of age." All wore hooded sweatshirts and face masks. The suspects vehicle was described as a dark-colored older-model sedan with lowered suspension.
The PAPD reported surveillance images from the scene would not be released "as they would not aid in suspect identification due to the faces being obscured."
Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact Palo Alto police at 650 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650 383-8984.
