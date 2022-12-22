peninsula6

The suspects were described as juvenile males no older than 15, according to police.

Palo Alto police on Thursday sought the public's help to identify and locate four juvenile suspects who stole cash and several cartons of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven store.

Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday to the convenience store located at 708 Colorado Ave., near Hoover Park, on reports of the robbery and made contact with a clerk at the store, according to a department statement.

