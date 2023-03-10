spotlight Four suspects arrested in connection with string of Oakland robberies By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email During the arrest, officers recovered an assault rifle, a high-capacity magazine and two handguns equipped with modifications allowing fully-automatic fire. Oakland Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oakland police announced on Friday that four suspects were arrested in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings.The suspects – one adult and three juveniles – were found on Wednesday in a carjacked vehicle and were taken into custody, according to an Oakland Police Department statement.During the arrests, officers recovered an assault rifle, a high-capacity magazine and two handguns equipped with modifications allowing fully-automatic fire."The group is believed to be connected to seven armed robberies, including three at an ATM, one at a bank, and multiple carjackings," the Oakland Police Department reported.The suspects, whose names were not released, will have their cases presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for charging. @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Arrest Suspects Robbery Atm Bank Carjacking Oakland Police Department Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like SJPD announces arrest in food vendor assault at SAP Center The victim later told reporters the altercation erupted over a dispute regarding hot dogs Student fatally stabbed at Santa Rosa high school Two juniors allegedly got into an altercation with a freshman student, which escalated and resulted in one teenager being fatally injured At least 4 killed in Oakland shootings over weekend Police investigated at least six separate shootings that left several people dead or injured, according to the Oakland Police Department SFPD announces arrests in Mission District scooter assault The suspects – both identified as 17-year-old girls – allegedly approached the couple from behind and began yelling at them before the assault Man killed, suspect at large in fatal shooting near Pier 5 The incident occurred Monday morning just before 1 a.m. Oakland teen arrested in connection with shooting homicide The shooting occurred on Jan. 30 in the area of 167th Avenue and East 14th Street, near Edendale Park in Ashland Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Four suspects arrested in connection with string of Oakland robberies Updated 3 hrs ago Applications to UC schools decrease slightly this year Updated 6 hrs ago Sparks fly between Breed, Preston amid public safety funding proposal Updated 6 hrs ago Silicon Valley Bank was a tech rock star. Then the music ended Updated 6 hrs ago Man arrested in Palo Alto for alleged battery and attempted carjacking Updated 7 hrs ago Purdy undergoes successful surgery, recovery timeline begins Updated 11 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder Latest e-Edition Sunday Real Estate, March 12, 2023 Real Estate Sunday Real Estate, March 12, 2023