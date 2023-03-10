Oakland arrest weapons

During the arrest, officers recovered an assault rifle, a high-capacity magazine and two handguns equipped with modifications allowing fully-automatic fire.

 Oakland Police Department

Oakland police announced on Friday that four suspects were arrested in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings.

The suspects – one adult and three juveniles – were found on Wednesday in a carjacked vehicle and were taken into custody, according to an Oakland Police Department statement.

