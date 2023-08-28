money stack

Aubrey Shelton allegedly provided the company CEO with false payroll approval documentation and submitted false payroll information to auditors to further his fraud scheme.

A former San Francisco tech executive has been charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his employer over nearly a decade.

Aubrey Jackson Shelton II was arrested on Friday and indicted with three counts of bank fraud, five counts of wire fraud and four counts of tax evasion for allegedly stealing more than $2.7 million from a San Francisco technology company where he worked as the vice president of finance, according to the United States Department of Justice.

