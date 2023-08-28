A former San Francisco tech executive has been charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his employer over nearly a decade.
Aubrey Jackson Shelton II was arrested on Friday and indicted with three counts of bank fraud, five counts of wire fraud and four counts of tax evasion for allegedly stealing more than $2.7 million from a San Francisco technology company where he worked as the vice president of finance, according to the United States Department of Justice.
The DOJ identified Shelton's employer only as an "automobile services and technology company," but a LinkedIn profile belonging to the man listed his last position as senior vice president of finance and "chief of staff to CEO" at RepairPal. Shelton worked for the company from 2013 to May, according to the LinkedIn profile.
RepairPal confirmed to The Examiner that Shelton previously worked for the company but said his profile misrepresented his role.
"Aubrey was not the senior vice president of finance, nor the chief of staff," RepairPal Chief Revenue Officer and Communications Lead Kathleen Long said. "He was VP of Finance; he inflated his titles on LinkedIn."
Federal authorities alleged Shelton used his "exclusive control" over his employer’s payroll processing software to pad his salary from November 2013 through December 2021.
The DOJ said Shelton allegedly submitted false information to the payroll processor about his salary in 2013, causing the gross amount of his pay to double although his authorized salary had not changed.
Shelton reduced his salary to the original amount the next year but allegedly falsely claimed he was entitled to $5,000 mileage reimbursements on twelve consecutive semi-monthly paychecks. He allegedly supplemented the mileage reimbursements with falsely submitted "executive loans" and "miscellaneous reimbursements."
"Shelton’s use of... reimbursement rather than increased salary resulted in less tax being withheld from his paycheck and the embezzled amounts not being reported to the IRS," the DOJ said.
Shelton allegedly provided the company CEO with false payroll approval documentation and submitted false payroll information to auditors to further the fraud scheme, the DOJ said. He also allegedly submitted false tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service that misreported his income by not including the amounts he allegedly embezzled from the company.
"Shelton acted alone and no other company employees were involved," Long said. "RepairPal has no criminal liability in this matter and Shelton’s actions have had no material impact on our partners, customers or the day-to-day operation of our business. We have cooperated fully with authorities and will continue to do so."
Shelton is scheduled to appear in San Francisco federal district court on Oct. 18. If convicted on all charges, Shelton faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for the bank fraud charges, 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud charges and five years in prison and a $100,000 for the tax evasion charges.