The cyberstalking, which took place between 2016 and 2019, involved Demirovic and her daughter sending hundreds of abusive messages.

A former San Francisco resident has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Tuesday. 

Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, 47, was sentenced for her connection to a scheme to intimidate and harass victims, including teenagers who had platonic or romantic falling-out with the defendant's daughter. The daughter, a minor at the time of the offenses, was identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in a sentencing memo.  

