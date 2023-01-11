A former San Francisco resident has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Tuesday.
Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, 47, was sentenced for her connection to a scheme to intimidate and harass victims, including teenagers who had platonic or romantic falling-out with the defendant's daughter. The daughter, a minor at the time of the offenses, was identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in a sentencing memo.
The instances, which took place between 2016 and 2019, involved Demirovic and her daughter sending hundreds of abusive messages "intended to sabotage the personal relationships, social reputation, academic life and work prospects of her intended victims," the U.S. District Attorney's office said.
Demirovic's first victim was a 14-year-old high school student who dated her daughter for only a few days in February 2016. She threatened the victim at their school in front of other students and also contacted the victim's mother, falsely accusing the student of being violent toward Demirovic's daughter, according to the U.S. Attorney.
The second victim was a former close female friend of Demirovic's daughter to whom Demirovic sent harassing text messages and left threatening voicemails. She also threatened to fabricate incriminating evidence against the victim and have her face disciplinary actions from the school.
A third victim, who also briefly "dated" Demirovic's daughter in 2016, was sent malicious texts. Demirovic also threatened to seek a restraining order that would harm the victim's college prospects.
Demirovic also made false reports to the victim's employer in which she accused him of being physically abusive and having problems with drugs and alcohol. She repeated these claims to the victim's school and also created Instagram accounts that used his name and pictures.
According to the U.S. Attorney, the abusive behavior escalated in May 2018 as Demirovic and her daughter sought to ruin the social relationships of a fourth victim over the course of 17 months.
Demirovic created fake social media accounts which impersonated or used the victim's likeness, then communicated with the victim's family, friends, strangers and even school officials. She used the accounts to allege that the victim, among other things, was abusive and engaged in online bullying himself.
A report was also given to Title IX officers at the victim's university, falsely stating that he "harassed and stalked" girls. The conduct persisted even after a temporary restraining order was granted by the victim's family against Demirovic.
Now a resident of Brentwood, Demirovic must also serve a three-year term of supervised released upon the completion of her sentence.