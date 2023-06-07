Court.jpg

The United States District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco. 

 Ken Lund/Flickr

In the ongoing investigation into the prison, another former employee from the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin has been found guilty of sexually abusing inmates.

John Bellhouse, 40, was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of five counts of sexual abuse-related charges against two women that were serving time at the facility, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags