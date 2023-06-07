In the ongoing investigation into the prison, another former employee from the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin has been found guilty of sexually abusing inmates.
John Bellhouse, 40, was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of five counts of sexual abuse-related charges against two women that were serving time at the facility, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Bellhouse, formerly of Pleasanton, was initially charged with two counts of sexual abuse and three counts of abusive sexual contact that went on from December 2019 to December 2020.
Several other former employees of the prison have been charged with similar crimes since the abuse at the women’s low-security institution was uncovered by a 2022 Associated Press investigation.
Last month another former Dublin correctional officer was indicted for sexually abusing three women serving their sentences at the facility.
“Bellhouse violated vulnerable women under his custody and care, and a jury held him accountable for these despicable acts. Four other FCI Dublin employees, including the former Warden and Chaplain, have been convicted of sexually abusing inmates," Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said in a statement. "Our investigation of sexual abuse at FCI Dublin remains ongoing, and we will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims of sexual abuse at the hands of BOP employees."
Evidence revealed at the trial showed that Bellhouse sexually abused and committed abusive sexual contact against one victim from December 2019 through October 2020. The abusive sexual contact against the second victim happened from October to December of 2020 at the safety office of the facility’s nearby minimum security satellite camp.
Bellhouse could serve up to 15 years for each count of sexual abuse, and up to two years for each count of abusive sexual conduct.
Bellhouse’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 30, 2023. In the meantime, he’s out of custody while awaiting the hearing.