Darrell Wayne Smith, 54, worked at the prison when he allegedly abused the three women by engaging in illegal “sexual acts and sexual contact” over 12 incidents between May 2019 and May 2021.

A correctional officer from a Bay Area federal prison has been indicted for sexually abusing three incarcerated women at the facility.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Darrell Wayne Smith, 54, abused the three women at the Dublin Federal Correctional Institution by engaging in illegal "sexual acts and sexual contact" over 12 incidents between May 2019 and May 2021 while they were serving their sentences.

