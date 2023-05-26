A correctional officer from a Bay Area federal prison has been indicted for sexually abusing three incarcerated women at the facility.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Darrell Wayne Smith, 54, abused the three women at the Dublin Federal Correctional Institution by engaging in illegal "sexual acts and sexual contact" over 12 incidents between May 2019 and May 2021 while they were serving their sentences.
A federal grand jury indicted Smith, who now resides in Florida, on 12 counts on Wednesday. He was arrested on May 11 and first appeared in court that same day.
"The charges announced today are the latest in the Justice Department's campaign to root out sexual misconduct within the Bureau of Prisons," U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in Wednesday's statement. "As alleged, Darrell Smith exploited his authority to sexually abuse three vulnerable victims in custody at FCI Dublin. To enforce the BOP's dual mission of providing a safe, humane environment for those in custody while preparing them to return to society, we will hold accountable all BOP personnel who abuse their authority."
Smith's case is just one in a long line of arrests and convictions related to abuse that went on at the prison.
Since a 2022 Associated Press investigation uncovered a culture of abuse perpetrated throughout the prison, several more people have been charged with related crimes.
Along with other correctional officers and employees, an investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General into the prison has also led to the arrests and convictions of the prison's former warden, Ray J. Garcia, and the prison chaplain, James Theodore Highhouse.
"As evidenced by these charges, the OIG and FBI investigation remains ongoing, and we will continue to aggressively investigate allegations of abuse at FCI Dublin and across the Federal Bureau of Prisons," said Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz in Wednesday's statement.
The women who allegedly endured abuse at Smith's hands have been identified by their initials in the indictment. These women were "under Smith's custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority at the time of the alleged illegal conduct," according to the statement.
Smith is charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a ward, six counts of abusive sexual contact and one count of aggravated sexual abuse, each corresponding with one of the incidents that Smith had with one of the women.
Smith face could life in prison, an additional 15 years for each count and another additional two years for each count on top of that. He could also face a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.
Smith's next federal court appearance is scheduled for July 10.