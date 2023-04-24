A San Francisco man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for two separate fraud schemes, one of which involved him falsely posing as a Sony film executive, federal prosecutors announced on Friday.
A federal grand jury in January indicted Min Jin Zhao, 60, on three counts of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to all the charges the next month and admitted to both devising and participating in investment schemes which fleeced two different victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.
In the first scheme, Zhao persuaded a woman he knew for three years prior that he would invest her money through a corporation he called "Big Block Consulting Inc" (BBC). From 2017 to 2021, she emptied her entire retirement savings, over $2 million, into the company under the guise she would receive a 10% monthly return.
In his plea agreement, Zhao admitted he did not invest any of the money and instead used some of the funds to buy a condominium in Indian Wells, Calif. Prosecutors said the woman trusted Zhao because she thought he was a "dear friend." As a result of the scheme, the victim had so little money to spend, she was forced to text Zhao asking for "small sums so she could pay for personal expenses."
In the second scheme, Zhao, from 2018 to 2021, attempted to convince a man that he was a Sony film executive and that if the man invested $500,000 into BBC, Zhao would make him an executive producer on the corporation's film projects. Zhao admitted in his plea that he was never associated with Sony nor was he a film executive.
The man wired $300,000 to Zhao, which he borrowed from a family member, and Zhao admitted he never invested the money as he said he would.
In addition to his five-year prison sentence, Zhao was ordered to pay nearly $1.9 million in restitution to his victims. He will also serve an additional three-year period of supervised release, and must forfeit his Indian Wells property.