A federal grand jury in January indicted Min Jin Zhao, 60, on three counts of wire fraud.

A San Francisco man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for two separate fraud schemes, one of which involved him falsely posing as a Sony film executive, federal prosecutors announced on Friday.

A federal grand jury in January indicted Min Jin Zhao, 60, on three counts of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to all the charges the next month and admitted to both devising and participating in investment schemes which fleeced two different victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

