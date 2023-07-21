A United Airlines jet taxis on a runway before taking off from San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. One United flight on Thursday returned to SFO after turning around over the Pacific Ocean.
A disruptive passenger who forced a Taiwan-bound United Airlines flight to return to San Francisco International Airport on Thursday evening is no longer in federal custody, immigration officials told The Examiner.
Airline officials said that law enforcement officials met United Airlines flight 871 on the tarmac when it returned to SFO just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, removing them from the plane. U.S. Customs and Border Protection told The Examiner on Friday morning that officers interviewed and released the passenger.
Neither the airline nor federal officials released any additional information about what happened during the flight, including the identity of the passenger.
Records from FlightAware, a flight tracking service, showed that United Airlines flight 871 was scheduled to depart SFO on Thursday shortly before 3 p.m. The flight had to return to the airport mid-flight due to what United called a “disruptive passenger” and landed shortly after 7 p.m.
“United flight 871 returned to San Francisco due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement officials met the aircraft on arrival and removed the passenger. The flight departed for Taipei later Thursday evening,” the company said in a statement.
The flight ultimately left SFO for good just before midnight on Thursday in San Francisco, arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport early Saturday morning local time.
An International Air Transport Association report published last month found that unruly passengers have become increasingly common on flights since the pandemic, with such incidents rising 47% in 2022 from 2021. Earlier this year, United Airlines banned a Texas man from flying aboard its aircraft after he allegedly assaulted an airline employee while boarding at SFO.l