United Airlines jet at SFO

A United Airlines jet taxis on a runway before taking off from San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. One United flight on Thursday returned to SFO after turning around over the Pacific Ocean. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A disruptive passenger who forced a Taiwan-bound United Airlines flight to return to San Francisco International Airport on Thursday evening is no longer in federal custody, immigration officials told The Examiner.

Airline officials said that law enforcement officials met United Airlines flight 871 on the tarmac when it returned to SFO just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, removing them from the plane. U.S. Customs and Border Protection told The Examiner on Friday morning that officers interviewed and released the passenger.

