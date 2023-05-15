A Massachusetts man who tried to hire an undercover FBI agent to murder the mother of his children could spend a decade behind bars after a San Francisco federal jury convicted him in the murder-for-hire scheme.
Alen Gessen, 48, was convicted of one count of murder for hire after he agreed to pay an undercover agent to deport his former partner, before agreeing to pay for her murder because it was “a cheaper way to get rid of her” and ensure he had full custody of the couple’s two children, the .U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California said in a release. Gessen wired $23,000 to a San Francisco bank account as part of a murder-for-hire scheme, the Justice Department said.
No sentencing date has been set yet, but the 48-year-old could spend up to 10 years in federal prison and pay a $250,000 fine.
Gessen had also given the undercover agent a $2,000 gold coin as part of a $25,000 deposit for her killing. He agreed to pay an additional $25,000 after she was killed and sent the agent a written agreement to pay for “consulting services” in order to cover up the payments’ nature.
Officials said Gessen met with an undercover agent twice last summer, once in Boca Raton, Florida, and another time in New York. He initially agreed to pay an undercover FBI agent $100,000 to bribe an immigration official in order to deport his former partner, with whom he had battled for custody of their children.
But he then agreed to pay the agent $50,000 to kill his children’s mother, providing details of her daily schedule and whereabouts. Gessen told the federal agent he paid $10,000 to a hit team from another country to surveil his former partner in Massachusetts before balking at their $210,000 price tag, the Justice Department said.