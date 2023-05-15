FBI seal

The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A Massachusetts man allegedly wired $23,000 to an agency bank account in San Francisco as part of a murder-for-hire scheme. 

 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A Massachusetts man who tried to hire an undercover FBI agent to murder the mother of his children could spend a decade behind bars after a San Francisco federal jury convicted him in the murder-for-hire scheme.

Alen Gessen, 48, was convicted of one count of murder for hire after he agreed to pay an undercover agent to deport his former partner, before agreeing to pay for her murder because it was “a cheaper way to get rid of her” and ensure he had full custody of the couple’s two children, the .U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California said in a release. Gessen wired $23,000 to a San Francisco bank account as part of a murder-for-hire scheme, the Justice Department said.

