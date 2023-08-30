Federal prosecutors have charged an accused Hayward gang member who allegedly drove a woman holding an AK-47 out of a car window in a viral photo of a 2021 San Francisco sideshow.
Federal prosecutors charged Christopher Gonzalez-Nuñez with being a felon in possession of a firearm earlier this month, and he is due back in federal court on Sept. 8.
FBI agents arrested Gonzalez-Nuñez — whom the U.S. Department of Justice accused of having affiliations with the Norteños gang in the Mission District — on June 14 at his Hayward home, where authorities also recovered large amounts of guns and ammunition that prosecutors said in court filings was connected to Gonzalez-Nuñez through DNA analysis.
Federal prosecutors said in court filings that Gonzalez-Nuñez "is also believed to be a frequent participant in vehicle sideshows," alleging that he drove in a July 2021 street takeover in the area of Barneveld and McKinnon Avenues.
The San Francisco Police Department said that, during the takeover, a passenger in a participating Cadillac leaned out of the car window brandishing what authorities identified as an AK-47 rifle. A photo of the woman quickly went viral on social media.
Police found and seized the Cadillac about a month after the takeover, but did not announce any arrests in connection with the photograph.
The DOJ alleged in its court filings that the Cadillac in the picture belonged to Gonzalez-Nuñez because it matched a vehicle he owned at the time. Several Instagram users tagged Gonzalez-Nuñez in pictures of the sideshow posted on the platform, prosecutors said.
Federal authorities further alleged the woman depicted brandishing the rifle was Gonzalez-Nuñez's significant other — though she was not identified by name — and the man later "posted a photo on his Instagram account of what appears to be him wearing a T-shirt depicting his significant other leaning out of his car holding the gun."
The DOJ's case against Gonzalez-Nuñez is separate from the police investigation into the 2021 street takeover, though federal prosecutors cited the sideshow and his alleged affiliation with the woman in the photograph as justification for holding him in custody until he stands trial. Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Gonzalez-Nuñez agreed to postpone a detention hearing until Sept. 8.