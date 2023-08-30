lede image ak47

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged Christopher Gonzalez-Nuñez drove the Cadillac, pictured above in a viral moment from 2021. 

 San Francisco Police Department

Federal prosecutors have charged an accused Hayward gang member who  allegedly drove a woman holding an AK-47 out of a car window in a viral photo of a 2021 San Francisco sideshow. 

Federal prosecutors charged Christopher Gonzalez-Nuñez with being a felon in possession of a firearm earlier this month, and he is due back in federal court on Sept. 8. 

guns seized

Authorities allegedly recovered at least three guns, nine magazines and several rounds of ammunition from inside and around Christopher Gonzalez-Nuñez's home in Hayward.

Ex // Top Stories

t-shirt ak47

Prosecutors alleged an Instagram post depicted Christopher Gonzalez-Nuñez wearing a shirt that showed the viral street takeover picture.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com