Monica de Leon Barba is described as 29 years old, 5'7", 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

 Courtesy of Help Us Find Monica De Leon Facebook group

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $40,000 reward for help in finding a San Mateo woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year. 

On Nov. 29, Monica de Leon Barba was on her way home from work with her dog in Tepatitian, Jalisco when she was abducted. 

