FBI offers $40k reward for San Mateo woman kidnapped in Mexico By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer Mar 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Monica de Leon Barba is described as 29 years old, 5'7", 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Courtesy of Help Us Find Monica De Leon Facebook group The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $40,000 reward for help in finding a San Mateo woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year. On Nov. 29, Monica de Leon Barba was on her way home from work with her dog in Tepatitian, Jalisco when she was abducted. At the time of her disappearance, de Leon Barba's family reported her missing to the U.S. State Department. She is a U.S. citizen who was born in Jalisco but also lived in San Mateo.De Leon Barba is described as 29 years old, 5'7", 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A Facebook group has also been created by her friends and family to help locate her.Anyone with any information is asked to call the FBI's tip line at 800-225-5324. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Tags Security And Public Safety Crime James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner.