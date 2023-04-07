Former San Francisco Fire Department Commissioner Don Carmignani remains hospitalized after he was brutally attacked in the Marina District on Wednesday night, according to multiple accounts.
San Francisco Police told The Examiner that officers at 7:20 p.m. responded to the area of Magnolia and Laguna streets to reports of an aggravated assault. Officers found a 53-year-old victim who was attacked with a metal pipe by an unknown suspect. He was hospitalized with "serious injuries" but is expected to survive.
Authorities located the suspect, 24-year-old Garret Doty, at Laguna and Lombard streets. He was taken into custody without incident and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.
Joe Alioto Veronese, a prominent San Francisco lawyer, former candidate for District Attorney and friend of Carmignani, tweeted on Thursday that the victim was Carmignani and wrote he was “brutally beaten by a group of homeless people."
Veronese told the San Francisco Chronicle the incident took place outside Carmignani's mother's house and the men hit Carmignani in the “head with a metal pole” and “slashed his face with a knife.” He said that Carmignani remains hospitalized with a fractured skull, broken jaw and knife wounds.
Ex // Top Stories
The event celebrates the importance of literacy for children from all backgrounds
The group opposing the event reportedly outnumbered its supporters 2-to-1.
Patrick Rushing, 57, has been in custody since his arrest on March 24
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins acknowledged the attack to KPIX on Thursday, but did not disclose any additional details.
"Our hearts go out to he and his family," Scott said. "He's expected to survive his injuries which is good news. But these types of brutal attacks and these types of brazen attacks. These are the kinds of things that have people anxious."
Jenkins said she’s seen a photo of Carmignani since he was attacked and that "it was a very brutal and violent attack."
Meanwhile, at a public hearing on Thursday, Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the Marina District, said Carmignani’s mother called him to her house because “there were homeless people outside that wouldn’t leave, had their garbage, were doing drugs.” No police responded, which prompted Carmignani to confront the men himself, which led to the attack.
“I’ve been here 21 years and this didn’t use to happen. I believe this is a direct result of the fact that we do not have enough officers on our street,” she said.