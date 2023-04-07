22914776_web1_sfpdcrime_1

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Carmignani is expected to survive.

Former San Francisco Fire Department Commissioner Don Carmignani remains hospitalized after he was brutally attacked in the Marina District on Wednesday night, according to multiple accounts.

San Francisco Police told The Examiner that officers at 7:20 p.m. responded to the area of Magnolia and Laguna streets to reports of an aggravated assault. Officers found a 53-year-old victim who was attacked with a metal pipe by an unknown suspect. He was hospitalized with "serious injuries" but is expected to survive.

