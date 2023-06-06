Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville was arrested twice in Berkeley on Monday night, the latest in a series of legal woes for the longtime Bay Area broadcaster.
Officers initially were called to Somerville's parents house on Indian Rock Ave. in the Berkeley Hills at 6:30 p.m., according to accounts from Berkeley police and the Berkeley Scanner, which spoke to Somerville's brother, Mark.
An intoxicated Somerville, 65, was at the residence due to "ongoing family issues," police said. Somerville refused to leave despite multiple requests and then threatened his 91-year-old father. That led to a physical altercation outside the home between him and his brother, whose right cheek was bruised.
Somerville was booked for criminal threats, public intoxication, assault and a probation violation.
Somerville then returned to the home to retrieve his vehicle, left briefly, and came back at 3:30 a.m. "in an attempt to locate the property he had lost" in a prior visit. He rang the doorbell repeatedly before his brother spoke to him and called authorities again.
When police arrived, Somerville was sitting in his vehicle, showing "objective signs and symptoms of public intoxication," authorities said.
Somerville was arrested again, this time for driving under the influence of alcohol, violation of his probation and transported to jail.
According to Alameda County Sheriff's Office records, Somerville was no longer listed in jail as of publication on Tuesday afternoon.
Somerville was a staple of Bay Area news as an award-winning anchor for KTVU for three decades. But in 2021 he went through a string of controversial incidents, including a leave of absence following apparent on-air slurring, and a suspension for disobeying directives when he was reporting on the Gabby Petito case. During that suspension, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, prompting the station to make his suspension permanent until his contract expired.