Four Seasons Market Street

Phillip Sanchez caused over $3,000 worth of damages to the Four Seasons Hotel on Market Street when he drunkenly fired a gun several times.

 Thomas Hawk/Flickr

A former Richmond police sergeant has been sentenced for drunkenly firing his gun multiple times at a Four Seasons Hotel on Market Street nearly six years ago, after he violated the terms of a deferred judgment, the San Francisco District Attorney's office said Monday. 

Phillip Sanchez had pleaded guilty to a vandalism charge in the incident, which caused over $3,000 in damages. But he was given a deferred judgement by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. The judgment would have eventually downgraded his conviction to a misdemeanor charge, provided Sanchez complied with several requirements, including undergoing therapy and abstaining from alcohol and opioids.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags