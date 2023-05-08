A former Richmond police sergeant has been sentenced for drunkenly firing his gun multiple times at a Four Seasons Hotel on Market Street nearly six years ago, after he violated the terms of a deferred judgment, the San Francisco District Attorney's office said Monday.
Phillip Sanchez had pleaded guilty to a vandalism charge in the incident, which caused over $3,000 in damages. But he was given a deferred judgement by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. The judgment would have eventually downgraded his conviction to a misdemeanor charge, provided Sanchez complied with several requirements, including undergoing therapy and abstaining from alcohol and opioids.
But Sanchez was arrested last December by the Stayton Police Department in Oregon for unlawful possession of a concealed firearm in a bar and is facing criminal charges for the offense. At the time of his arrest, Sanchez produced two police badges and falsely stated that he was retired from the Richmond Police Department, when he was in fact terminated. He will serve two years of felony probation for violating the terms of his deferred entry of judgement grant, the San Francisco DA's Office said.
"I am thankful that no one was hurt as a result of Mr. Sanchez' dangerous behavior," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement. "Recklessly discharging his weapon put lives in danger and undermined the public's trust in law enforcement whose basic responsibility is to ensure public safety."
Sanchez' felony probation will be supervised by the State of Oregon, where he currently lives.
He is still ordered to stay away from the Four Seasons Hotel and must surrender 18 firearms registered under his name. Failure to do so will violate Sanchez' probation terms and may result in a prison sentence.