Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

More than a year after she was convicted, and nearly five after her notorious blood-testing company dissolved, Elizabeth Holmes is in prison. 

Holmes, 39, turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence at a minimum-security prison facility in Bryan, Texas. 

