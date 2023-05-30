More than a year after she was convicted, and nearly five after her notorious blood-testing company dissolved, Elizabeth Holmes is in prison.
Holmes, 39, turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence at a minimum-security prison facility in Bryan, Texas.
The disgraced Theranos founder and former CEO, who was convicted last January on four counts of defrauding investors and sentenced in November, was initially set to report to prison on April 27.
Holmes delayed her reporting date by filing a motion to stay out of prison as she sought to overturn fraud and conspiracy convictions, which was subsequently rejected by a three-judge panel in San Francisco.
A federal judge later approved Holmes' request to report to prison after Memorial Day. According to Holmes' lawyers, this gave their client enough time to get personal affairs in order, like arranging care for her two children.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila previously recommended that Holmes serve her sentence at Federal Prison Camp, a 37-acre minimum-security women's facility situated roughly 100 miles outside of Houston.
FPC's handbook says the facility encourages visits from "family, friends, and community groups to maintain the moral of the inmate and to develop closer relationships between the inmate and the family."
All 655 inmates, which include "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah, are required to work in the cafeteria or in a manufacturing facility, according to the New York Times.
Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, Theranos' former chief operating officer, have also been ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to Theranos' defrauded investors.
Balwani is currently serving a 13-year prison sentence at a federal prison in Southern California.