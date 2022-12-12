Eggo waffles

Eggo was convicted last week of negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report that release, providing inadequate training to its contractors and failing to implement an adequate emergency action plan. 

Eggo must l’Eggo of tens of thousands of dollars to Santa Clara County, nearly two years after it emitted toxic gas from its San Jose plant. 

The Kellogg’s-owned waffle-maker was convicted last week in Santa Clara County of negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report that release, providing inadequate training to its contractors and failing to implement an adequate emergency action plan after its San Jose waffle factory leaked anhydrous ammonia in January 2021.

