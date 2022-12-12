Eggo was convicted last week of negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report that release, providing inadequate training to its contractors and failing to implement an adequate emergency action plan.
Eggo must l’Eggo of tens of thousands of dollars to Santa Clara County, nearly two years after it emitted toxic gas from its San Jose plant.
The Kellogg’s-owned waffle-maker was convicted last week in Santa Clara County of negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report that release, providing inadequate training to its contractors and failing to implement an adequate emergency action plan after its San Jose waffle factory leaked anhydrous ammonia in January 2021.
Santa Clara County prosecutors said the plant leaked the toxic gas after a subcontractor on a scissor lift damaged a pipe containing the refrigerant. Plant managers didn’t call 911 for an hour, according to officials, because they mistakenly believed the leak was contained.
About 3,400 pounds of ammonia leaked into the nearby neighborhood along Highway 101 just north of the Julian/McKee exit, forcing residents to shelter in place for hours on Jan. 22, 2021. No injuries were reported, although the gas is known in high concentrations to cause irritation and serious burns on the skin and in the mouth, throat, lungs and eyes.
“Public safety and the environment are threatened with every passing minute in these cases,” Deputy District Attorney Jason Bussey said in a release. “When companies fail to immediately report a release, they face serious consequences.”
The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said Eggo upgraded “its systems and procedures to prevent future releases” in cooperation with regulators.
"Since that time, we’ve made a number of significant enhancements to our processes and protocols to ensure we have the safest possible environment for our employees and neighbors," Kellogg's told The Examiner in a statement on Monday afternoon.
Frank Dorsa and his brothers, Sam and Anthony, founded the company that became Eggo in San Jose in the 1930s. They created a waffle mix that first only required milk, then Frank Dorsa invented a process in 1953 in which Eggo’s waffles were cooked and frozen. Kellogg’s purchased Eggo in 1966, and the company has remained in San Jose since then.