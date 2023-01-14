An East Palo Alto Police Department officer was shot while attempting to arrest a suspect who allegedly tried to flee the scene of a traffic stop.
Officers attempted to stop the man, who was driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger, for an unspecified "vehicle code violation" in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue near Jack Farrell Park, according East Palo Alto police.
The man – later identified as 44-year-old Willie Wiley of East Palo Alto – allegedly fled the car on foot while armed with a pistol, prompting police to chase after him.
Officers caught up to Wiley in the 2700 block of Fordha Street and attempted to take him into custody, though he allegedly resisted arrest.
Authorities attempted to negotiate a surrender with the for five hours, but he refused to exit the apartment, according to police.
"As officers were struggling with the suspect to get him in custody, the suspect pulled the trigger and discharged a single round, striking an officer," police said. "The officers were able to continue to get the suspect in custody, and no shots were fired by the police."
The officer, who was identified only as a five-year veteran of the department, was injured in "a lower extremity," though the wound was determined not to be life-threatening.
The East Palo Alto Police Department reported officers recovered a pistol at the scene of Wiley's arrest. The weapon was later determined to be an unserialized ghost gun equipped with a high-capacity that was converted to be fully automatic.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact East Palo Alto Police Department Acting Commander Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154.