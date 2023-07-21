Court.jpg (copy)

Athena Harven, 53, made her first federal court appearance on Wednesday and was released that same day without bail.

A federal grand jury has indicted the director of a former San Francisco nonprofit for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000 from an organization that provides academic support and employment assistance to students in Sunnydale and Visitacion Valley.

Athena Harven, 53, who was charged with four counts of wire fraud, had served as president of the San Francisco Junior 49ers, a non-profit youth football and cheerleading program, and director of operations for Together, United, Recommited, Forever, which got funding from public agencies, including the City and County of San Francisco and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Harven, 53, made her first federal court appearance on Wednesday and was released that same day without bail.

