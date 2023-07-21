A federal grand jury has indicted the director of a former San Francisco nonprofit for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000 from an organization that provides academic support and employment assistance to students in Sunnydale and Visitacion Valley.
Athena Harven, 53, who was charged with four counts of wire fraud, had served as president of the San Francisco Junior 49ers, a non-profit youth football and cheerleading program, and director of operations for Together, United, Recommited, Forever, which got funding from public agencies, including the City and County of San Francisco and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Harven, 53, made her first federal court appearance on Wednesday and was released that same day without bail.
Prosecutors said that, between April 2015 and December 2018, Harven wrote herself 119 checks, 89 of which were purportedly for TURF’s payroll taxes. Harven also allegedly used the remaining checks for fees, payroll, or did not otherwise indicate their purpose, officials with the Justice Department said in a release.
She was also accused of depositing the checks into bank accounts she controlled and using the funds to pay for personal expenses including rent, utilities and groceries. Harven also spent the money at restaurants, hotels and casinos, among other establishments, prosecutors said. Additional money went towards Cups and Cakes Bakery, a business which Harven owned and operated, they added.
Harven was also accused of altering TURF’s records to list ADP, a payroll processing company, as the payee on a handful of checks she had made out to herself. Prosecutors said that she also intercepted communications from state tax authorities between April 2016 and November 2018 regarding TURF’s unpaid payroll taxes. Harven also allegedly created a fake email address, purportedly from a California Economic Development Department employee.
Harven and TURF failed to make payroll tax payments to federal and state tax authorities as a result of Havren’s fraud scheme, according to the indictment. The nonprofit ended up owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes, which caused TURF to lay off its employees, cease operations and ultimately collapse in Dec. 2018.
If convicted, Harvin faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and restitution of the money she is accused of stealing. She will make her next court appearance on Aug. 30.