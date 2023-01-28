The driver of a Tesla who investigators allege deliberately went off the cliff at Devil's Slide with his family in the car was released from a hospital and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office jail records indicate Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, of Pasadena was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility and that he is being held without bail, but it was not specified when he was released from the hospital and transferred to the jail.
The California Highway Patrol announced the day after the Jan. 2 crash that Patel – who was still in a hospital with serious injuries at the time – was arrested after investigators determined the collision "was an intentional act."
Rescuers were called about 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 2 after the Tesla containing Patel, his 41-year-old wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son left the roadway and fell 250 to 300 feet down the side of the cliff off Highway 1, just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels.
Crews retrieved Patel and his family from inside the wreckage and they were all taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.
Investigators did not determine if the Tesla was in manual control, Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode, but the CHP, while announcing Patel's arrest, reported that "does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident."
Patel is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. No further details were released.