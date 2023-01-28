devils slide crash

The Tesla left the roadway and fell 250 to 300 feet down the side of the cliff off Highway 1, just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels.

 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The driver of a Tesla who investigators allege deliberately went off the cliff at Devil's Slide with his family in the car was released from a hospital and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office jail records indicate Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, of Pasadena was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility and that he is being held without bail, but it was not specified when he was released from the hospital and transferred to the jail.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like